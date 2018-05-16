Pawlenty won't seek GOP endorsement for governor
Not very sporting. Says Brian Bakst of MPR: “Former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty will bypass his party’s convention and head straight to an August primary as he tries to regain his old job. Pawlenty’s campaign announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t try for the GOP endorsement at the state convention next month. Spokesperson Sam Winter said Pawlenty entered too late so it ‘may not be realistic’ to secure delegate backing. … His decision all but assures the GOP of a contested primary. Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens and former Naval Reserve officer Phillip Parrish are all in the running for the endorsement, and all pledge to end their campaigns without it.”
A fine idea. For the Forum News Service, Carolyn Lange says, “A Minnesota artist has created the image for a new specialty Minnesota license plate honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The new plate will be available soon through state Driver and Vehicle Services offices. Money raised through the additional license plate fees will help support families of Minnesota’s fallen officers.”
In the PiPress, Dave Orrick dissects the notion that tens of millions of dollars are being funneled from Minnesota day care centers to terrorists. “It doesn’t look like all of that is true — but parts of it are. There’s a lot of smoke — and a lot of fire — around this story, which KMSP-TV broke this week and has sent lawmakers and bureaucrats at the state Capitol into action. And these actions and reactions have been all over the place, ranging from hunkering in echo chambers to demanding answers to pouncing on red political meat to, well, everything in between. … Here’s what the reports do NOT say: ‘$100 million in Minnesota taxpayer child day care fraud is going to Islamic terrorists.’ Although the report does suggest that’s possible, no source involved with the report actually said that.”
Meanwhile, says Chris Serres in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota Republicans said Tuesday they want to crack down on subsidized child-care providers who commit fraud, following a television news report that suggested illegally obtained funds may be going overseas to finance terrorist groups. State and federal officials said Tuesday that they've seen no evidence of a link between Minnesota day-care operators and overseas terrorist groups, but that they welcome any additional resources to investigate fraud against the state's child-care subsidy program.”
Let’s worry about this some other time. Stribber Tim Harlow says, “Legislation that would have made Minnesota the 17th state to forbid drivers from using handheld phones and electronic devices likely will not get a vote on the House floor this year, the bill’s chief author said Tuesday, killing the measure for the fourth consecutive year.… With six days left in the session, the bill’s authors and supporters still hope House leaders change course and put the bill to a vote. Efforts to advance the measure in the state Senate have also been unsuccessful.”
I smell some dang good lawyering. Says Mike Hughlett of the Strib, “The state of Minnesota has repeatedly overvalued Enbridge Energy’s oil pipeline system, a state Tax Court judge ruled Tuesday, possibly leaving several counties on the hook to pay tens of millions of dollars in tax refunds. The Minnesota Department of Revenue overvalued Enbridge’s pipeline system by $2.2 billion in 2014 and by $880 million and $156 million respectively in 2013 and 2012, wrote Judge Joanne Turner of the Minnesota Tax Court. Unlike most property, pipelines are assessed by the state, though much of the tax proceeds flow to counties.”
Anything described as “toxic” is not something you want to drink. Kirsti Marohn of MPR reports, “Outbreaks of potentially harmful algae are a growing problem in waterways across the United States including Minnesota, according to a new report. The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy organization, used news reports and satellite imagery to track harmful algal blooms. The group found nearly 300 blooms recorded in lakes and rivers in 48 states since 2010. The report also found that the problem apparently is getting worse. Last year, 169 blooms were reported in 40 states, compared to three in 2010. Harmful algal blooms, sometimes known as blue-green algae, are technically not algae. They are a single-cell organism called cyanobacteria that can blanket a lake and sometimes look like bright-green pea soup.”
Longtime Twin Cities journalist Nick Coleman has died. He worked for both the Star Tribune and the PiPress. Neither has yet posted an obituary. His brother Patrick Coleman left this message on his Facebook page: “My big brother, Nick, was larger than life. It is hard to imagine a world without him.”
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
36 comments
-
27 comments
-
25 comments
-
Minnesota doesn’t have much in the way of military facilities. But the Army’s new Futures Command may be the perfect fit.11 comments
-
11 comments
Comments (3)
Pawlenty
Pawlenty is more proof the Republicans don't have a clue on how to manage money. They do know how to give it away to those special few however. Pawlenty owns a $6,000,000,000,000 debt he left Minnesota with. Pawlenty had his time in the sun and blew it. He doesn't deserve to be reelected.
T'Paw
It seems that Pawlenty hopes to have better luck with the voters than he has had so far with the party insiders (aka convention delegates). Hopefully, ALL Minnesotans accurately remember the Pawlenty years, and vote accordingly. Not only in the Republican primary in August, but especially in the general election in November.
Nick Coleman
The world is less bright for Nick Coleman's passing. I always enjoyed his columns. RIP
greg price