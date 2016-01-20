Sheriff: 'Staggering' number of inmates in Hennepin County jail have history of opioid abuse
But please, a penny a pill is too much. For MPR, Brandt Williams says, “One in five inmates at the Hennepin County jail last December self-reported a history of opioid use or abuse. That's according to a report released Tuesday by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. ‘The numbers are actually staggering,’ said Sheriff Rich Stanek. ‘Even more astonishing is the number of inmates who have overdosed.’ Of the 173 inmates who reported a history of opioid use, 64 percent said they had overdosed.”
But, but it’s good news for us city folks. Says Don Davis for the Forum News Service, “A busy stretch of Interstate 494 through the south metro will soon get a big makeover. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced $417 million will be spent on four projects as part of the Corridors of Commerce program. … While the work was celebrated in Bloomington, rural Republican lawmakers were upset. Two of the four projects to get funding are in the Twin Cities and two are on its edge. None of the projects is in what the rural Legislators consider greater Minnesota.”
So you’re saying we won’t starve? Says the AP, “Minnesota farmers are finally getting a start on spring planting after the coldest, snowiest April on record for much of the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that Minnesota farmers have planted 2 percent of the spring wheat crop, 3 percent of the oat crop, 1 percent of the barley crop, 2 percent of the potato crop and 10 percent of the sugar beet crop. That’s not much, but it’s the first time this season the agency’s weekly crop progress report for the state has recorded any planting.” We’ll be fine as long as it stays above 60 until mid-November.
To no one’s great surprise. Jeremy Olson of the Strib says, “Insect-borne diseases have tripled in the United States since 2004, and Minnesota has emerged as an epicenter of tick-related illnesses. With 26,886 confirmed cases of tick-borne infections between 2004 and 2016, Minnesota had the seventh-highest tally in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
How many suits do we have going against the Trump administration, again? MPR’s Cody Nelson says, “Minnesota on Tuesday joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over its plan to pull back on tighter rules for vehicle greenhouse gas emissions. The suit's plaintiffs include 17 states and the District of Columbia. They allege the EPA violated the Clean Air Act and didn't follow the agency's own clean-car rules.” You mean just the fact Obama had something to do with these rules isn’t enough to repeal them?
It’s that bad? Says Brian Bakst for MPR, “Gov. Mark Dayton made a late plea Tuesday that Minnesota lawmakers provide an increase in school funding to head off layoffs and program cuts. As districts set budgets for next year, dozens report they’ll cut teachers or staff, raise class sizes, close buildings and trim extracurricular activities. Dayton said spending the legislative session’s final three weeks debating tax cuts without helping schools would be ‘terribly wrong.’” Well maybe … after tax relief for job creators.
Here’s a story out of an era most of us thought long gone. Stribber Trevor Squire reports, “Two northern Minnesota trappers were charged with setting illegal wire snares and neglecting to check them, taking bears, wolves, deer and other wildlife over the course of two years. Brad Dumonceaux, 44, and Stephen Bemboom, 60, face over $70,000 in potential fines and jail time if found guilty to charges filed in Itasca County District Court last Friday. … In total, the traps took seven gray wolves, two black bears and two deer out-of-season, along with other wildlife over the course of a two-year investigation.”
