Six people shot at Minneapolis’ Little Earth housing complex
The Star Tribune’s Pat Pheifer and Libor Jany write: “Six people were shot Wednesday night following a fight at Minneapolis’ Little Earth housing complex. The victims were taken to HCMC; their injuries are not life-threatening, police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn said. Five of the victims are adults; one is a juvenile. The shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ogema Place.”
A war? But Don Davis of the Forum News Service says, “The Woodbury Republican mayor running for Minnesota governor has picked a rural lawmaker to be her running mate. Mary Giuliani Stephens announced Wednesday that Rep. Jeff Backer from Browns Valley will run for lieutenant governor. … Backer said the administration of Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, who is not seeking re-election, has waged ‘a war against (the agricultural community) and we have to stop it.’”
Renewed. The Star Tribune’s Pat Pheifer reports: “The possibility of copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Voyageurs National Park moved an incremental step closer to reality Wednesday. In a letter, the U.S. Department of the Interior reinstated the Twin Metals Minnesota mineral leases from 2004 and its application for new leases. … The Interior Department's decision reverses a decision made in the closing weeks of President Barack Obama's administration to deny the lease renewals.”
More trouble. In Urbana, Illinois MPR’s Matt Sepic reports, “Three men from Illinois accused of bombing a suburban Twin Cities mosque last summer are facing new federal charges in their home state. A grand jury alleges the suspects, along with another Illinois man, put a bomb on railroad tracks near Effingham, Ill. in an attempt to extort money from the Canadian National Railway.”
Worth keeping in mind. For Minnesota Lawyer, Steven Schier writes, “It may be that former governor Pawlenty is swimming upstream in his bid to reclaim that office. Dylan Byler, an elections analyst for the conservative Weekly Standard magazine, disagrees with that assessment. He thinks Pawlenty has a good chance of succeeding and marshals considerable evidence in support of that proposition. Byler describes the state as a ‘redder and less politically weird Minnesota’ that has been trending toward the GOP.”
Juuuust a little bit apart. Jessie Van Berkel of the Strib reports, “Republicans in the Minnesota House proposed a $825 million public works bonding bill Wednesday that focuses on clean water infrastructure, improving roads and fixing state buildings. The public works package from the House's GOP majority is dramatically smaller than the $1.5 billion proposal DFL Gov. Mark Dayton released earlier this year. Republican leaders in the House and Senate said when Dayton put out his plan that their own would be more modest.”
This seems like more than a loophole. Says Dave Orrick in the PiPress, “Right now, it’s not illegal in Minnesota for police officers to have sex with people in their custody. That might be about to change. On Tuesday, the state House overwhelmingly approved a sweeping public safety bill that includes a provision that would close what some have called a sexual assault loophole, and the Senate has also approved closing the loophole. There’s a national move afoot to address the issue, and there is at least one documented case in Minnesota where a cop was accused of having a sexual relationship — apparently legally — with a woman by leveraging his authority over her.”
Art gives way. In the PiPress, Frederick Melo says, “In St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood, a private park has been torn out to make room for affordable housing. Trees and fencing have been removed from the former ‘Garden of Poetry’ sculpture garden adjoining the Hamline Park Plaza office building, about a block east of Snelling Avenue, and construction of the Thomas Avenue Flats is about to begin. ‘We broke ground on Monday,’ said Chris Stokka, a development manager with Richfield-based MWF Properties. The ‘Garden of Poetry,’ which was not officially open to the public, drew few visitors, even among tenants of the office building next door.”
With luck, they’ll even fly you back home. Martin Moylan at MPR reports, “Eagan-based Sun Country Airlines is adding nonstop seasonal service from the Twin Cities to two destinations — New Orleans and Santa Barbara. … Sun Country is offering introductory fares as low as $89 one-way to New Orleans and $109 one-way to Santa Barbara.”
