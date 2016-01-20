St. Paul soccer stadium more than halfway complete
Does that include stoppage time? The Pioneer Press’ Brian Murphy writes: “It is halftime at Allianz Field. … After an unnaturally wet summer and brutally long winter, construction on the Minnesota United’s soccer stadium in St. Paul reached the 50-percent completion milestone this week. … Workers are pivoting from steel and concrete design to mechanical and electrical systems, with the canopy roof almost finished, videoboard and seats on the way, and the translucent windbreaker hugging a large portion of the building taking shape.”
A look at the changing politics in northern Minnesota. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “It was almost seen as novelty in 2016 when an Iron Range mayor endorsed a Republican for the 8th Congressional District seat that went to retiring Rep. Rick Nolan. … But as Pete Stauber heads triumphantly into the 8th Congressional District Republican Convention on Saturday in Park Rapids, it's now a roster of four Iron Range mayors who've pledged support for the presumptive Republican nominee.”
Who’s going to take this thankless job? MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Don Pereira, the chief of fisheries for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is retiring. … Pereira has led the DNR's fisheries section since 2013. He says he's held the position longer than he originally planned. … ‘When I took this job grudgingly I figured, well I'll probably give it four years or so, and it's been about four and a half,’ he said. ‘I think I've pretty much gotten done what I wanted to get done.’”
A thoroughly loony idea. KARE’s Kent Erdahl reports: “Minnesota could soon receive millions of dollars to help improve the population of the state bird. … The Department of Natural Resources has filed a request with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, in hopes of helping the Common Loon recover from the lasting impact of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. … ‘We were the only state that made a case for damages done to migratory wildlife in the northern region,’ said Carrol Henderson, supervisor of the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program.”
In other news…
Busted: “Sheriff’s Office: 1,400+ Pot Plants Seized In Central Minn.” [WCCO]
Coming next week: “Kelly Morrell to guide Governor on Green Lake for Fishing Opener” [West Central Tribune]
A truly inspiring tale: “Unkillable 17-year-old south Minneapolis cat comes home after surviving blizzard” [City Pages]
