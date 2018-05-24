Student at Minneapolis school charged for attack that critically wounded staff member
The AP says: “A high school student has been charged in an attack that left a Minneapolis school staff member critically injured. Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Corey David Burfield on Wednesday with two counts of assault. According to the charges, Burfield knocked a paraprofessional at Harrison Education Center to the ground and punched him several times — to the point where he was unresponsive. Mohammed Dukuly suffered head injuries and was in critical condition.”
Should this worry us? At Patch, William Bornhoft says, “The Minnesota Commerce Department announced Wednesday that it is participating in an international crackdown on fraudulent Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and cryptocurrency scams. The department is also warning Minnesota investors that cryptocurrency investment offerings are very risky and highly vulnerable to fraud. The enforcement sweep is being coordinated by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), which represents state and provincial securities regulators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. ‘Fraudulent cryptocurrency investments are a major threat to Main Street investors,’ said Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman in a statement.” But then so is Congress.
Also alarming: The LaCrosse Tribune’s Chris Hubbuch writes: “State and local authorities in western Wisconsin are working to determine the environmental impact after about 10 million gallons of sludge was released from a settling pond to rescue a worker at a Trempealeau County frac sand mine. … That released a flow of orange water and mud into a nearby tributary of the Trempealeau River. By Tuesday afternoon the spill had traveled some 25 miles downstream, turning the river orange.”
An AP story in the Strib says: “A wild turkey that gained a sense of celebrity in a southern Minnesota city has been shot and killed by police after attacking a child on a bicycle. Police in Rochester, Minnesota tells the Post Bulletin that they fatally shot the bird after attempts to capture it were unsuccessful Wednesday. … The turkey has been making appearances on social media while traversing a busy Rochester street, eventually earning the nickname Jake.”
Comedienne Sarah Silverman talks about Al Franken at AV Club. Says Randall Colburn: “Silverman also spoke on Al Franken, the comedian and Minnesota senator who resigned after being accused by eight women of touching them inappropriately over the years. When asked if she’s talked to him since the resignation, she says: ‘I believe in my heart of heart of hearts he never copped a feel. The sketch, the whole Leeann Tweeden sketch, is online. You can see it for yourself. It’s not funny, but it’s innocuous. He may have touched some sideboob by accident, or a tush by accident, but I’m telling you, Franni is his best friend and constant companion, and he has eyes for no one else. I’ve worked with him for years. I’m so sad that he got bullied into resigning, because all he loved in this world was being a senator and representing the people of Minnesota. I’ve never met a more pure person. On the show, you saw him kiss me on the lips. There is nothing sexual about it. He’s a Jewish grandpa.’”
Says MPR’s Martin Moylan, “Eagan-based Sun Country plans to spend $20 million to spiff up its planes, giving them new seats and other upgrades. The airline will eliminate first-class seats on its 737-800 jets while adding 15 seats to each plane. That will give them a capacity of 183 passengers. More than half of the airline's first-class seats were going unsold. Sun Country senior vice president Brian Davis said the new seats will be thinner but more comfortable. And with the removal of first-class seats, he said other passengers will have more leg room.”
The AP has a story saying, “A Duluth teacher is accused of having sex with a former student at her home earlier this month. Thirty-three-year-old Karla Winterfeld was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Winterfeld was arrested Monday, the day Duluth police were notified about the alleged contact. Authorities say the 15-year-old boy is a former student of Winterfeld's.”
Comments (1)
Turkeys
…come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and species, but the one noted above in Rochester, now deceased, has cousins, at least in temperament, in the Waite Park, Audubon Park and Windom Park neighborhoods in NE Minneapolis. They may be elsewhere, also, but the named neighborhoods are where I've seen them. Usually benign, they are nonetheless occasionally aggressive. Pedestrians have learned to avoid them.