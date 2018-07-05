Suspects in custody following fired shots at Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Deanna Weniger of the Pioneer Press has the latest news on two separate incidents during Saturday's Cince de Mayo celebrations: "At 5:15 p.m. in the 40 block of East Wood Street, a police officer saw a man shoot a .380 handgun in a crowded area… He was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm with the serial number removed and for possessing a pistol without a permit."
Learning from Standing Rock. Brady Slater of the Duluth News Tribune has a piece on northern Minnesota law enforcement officers intend to handle protests along the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline construction corridor: "[St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman:] 'Depending on the situation we might need to page deputies that are not working and if it rises to such a level even our emergency response team. If the size or complexity of the situation is so great you can't handle it with two or three or four deputies, we'll call additional resources.'"
Yeah, the optics on this. WCCO-TV has a short on some controversial piñatas: "Victor Chavarria, the owner of Happy Kids Piñatas, says he recently filled an order for a wedding that included piñata replicas of the wedding party, which included white, Latino and African-American men and women. A neighbor snapped a picture of the African-American piñatas hanging outside the home, which went viral on social media."
Horse sense. The Associated Press has warning for Minnesota horse owners about a potential threat: "Minnesota's Board of Animal Health is urging horse owners to help stop the spread of a disease that's been found in neighboring states. The disease more commonly known as EHM has recently been confirmed in both North Dakota and south Dakota."
In other news…
RINO stampede: "Former Gov. Arne Carlson Endorses Painter’s Democratic Senate Run" [WCCO]
End of an era: "Huppert Dairy among hundreds selling out" [KARE]
About last night: “After failing Minneapolis inspection, Sally's Saloon stops after-midnight drink deals” [City Pages]
Good boy: "Longville's legend, Bruno, lived free until the end" [Star Tribune]
Eat your veggies: "Rooted in Moorhead, 'Little Free Gardens' ready to grow" [MPR]
Follow the purple road: "Prince's Private Island Estate Will Be Sold At Auction: See Inside" [People]
Images from this weekend: “MayDay 2018: The people of Powderhorn's beloved Minneapolis parade + fest” [City Pages]
And across the river: “Cinco de Mayo celebrates 33rd year on St. Paul’s West Side” [Pioneer Press]
St. Paul's West Side (where Cinco de Mayo is held) is the only part of St. Paul located on the 'west' side of the Mississippi River (hence its name), the same side as Powderhorn in Minneapolis.