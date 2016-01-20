Ten cases of E. coli found in Minnesota
In the Food Poison Journal (a real thing) Bill Marler reports: “the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH)is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health agencies in other states to investigate an outbreak of E. coli O157 infections associated with eating romaine lettuce. … Ten cases of E. coli O157 infection in Minnesota residents have recently been identified and linked to the multi-state outbreak.”
The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Minnesota needs stronger penalties to discourage protesters from endangering others by marching on freeways, Republican lawmakers argued Tuesday. Following an impassioned debate, the House voted to make it a gross misdemeanor to participate in protests that block freeways, transit or airport roads, despite intense opposition from DFLers. Opponents said the bill does nothing to address injustices that could prompt people to march on freeways and quashes one of the most important tools people have to draw attention to an issue: civil disobedience.”
So unlike the Legislature not to let the locals handle this stuff. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: “The Minnesota House voted Tuesday to temporarily ban the state Department of Natural Resources from enforcing a 2017 court order governing water use in communities around White Bear Lake. The impact of the move, and its likelihood to become law, were unclear Tuesday. The lawmaker who sponsored the White Bear Lake water bill, Rep. Linda Runbeck, R-Circle Pines, said the goal was put a one-year “pause” on everything, with the idea being that nothing would change during that period while lawmakers considered next steps. The court order in question — by Ramsey County Judge Margaret Marrinan — appeared to have far-reaching impacts that neither the DNR nor the affected communities have been able to fully predict.”
A resolution in redlining case. MPR’s Martin Moylan reports, “A Minnesota bank at the center of a major legal fight concerning alleged discrimination in home mortgage lending has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Under the settlement, KleinBank will expand its banking services in predominantly minority neighborhoods in the Minneapolis area. The bank will also commit $600,000 to loan subsidies and marketing in the new service area. And an executive will oversee efforts to increase lending in minority neighborhoods. … The Feds accused the bank of deliberately denying equal lending opportunities in neighborhoods where most residents are members of racial and ethnic minorities.”
In The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Craig Gilbert writes, “Ever since northern neighbors Wisconsin and Minnesota veered off in opposite directions politically, a rhetorical border war has been fanned over the competing parties and policies that have guided them. The latest volley comes from a liberal research group, the Economic Policy Institute, which finds that ‘on a multitude of key measures, Minnesota’s economic performance over the past seven years has been markedly better than that of its neighbor to the east.’ Put another way, Minnesota has fared better economically under Democrats than Wisconsin has under Republicans, according to a study released Tuesday by the Washington, D.C.-based organization.” Obviously a cabal of pointy-headed job-killing socialists.
Also from MPR, Peter Cox writes, “Like a lot of liberal arts colleges, St. Catherine University is feeling the financial squeeze of growing costs and plateauing revenues. On Tuesday, St. Kate's board of trustees will consider a cost-saving plan that includes layoffs. In late April, students at St. Kate's received a long email from the St. Paul school's president. ReBecca Koenig Roloff said the administration and faculty took a close look at expenses and revenues and saw a widening gap. … St. Kate's leaders expect to face a deficit in the 2019 school year without changes in spending. Recently, the school's enrollment has also dipped, falling by 6.2 percent from 2012 to 2016.”
Jace Frederick of the PiPress reports, “Soon after the Timberwolves announced assistant coach Rick Brunson had resigned from his post Tuesday afternoon, multiple outlets reported that Brunson was facing allegations of improper interactions with women while on the job. ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported that one of the women was a member of the media. Brunson, a former NBA player who previously served as an assistant coach in Denver, Chicago and Charlotte, was charged in 2014 with attempted criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and domestic battery of a masseuse in Illinois, but was acquitted of all charges in court.”
What!? No Nickelback? Says Ross Raihala of the PiPress, “Two very different Minnesota bands – Trampled by Turtles and Hairball – join country group Old Dominion as the final three acts to headline the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. … Tribute band Hairball celebrate all things arena rock with a repertoire that includes Kiss, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith. The group’s live shows include lights, video screens, smoke, fire, confetti and other trappings of the genre. They’ve even been known to honor the late Prince.” When's Insane Clown Posse going to feel some love?
Most Commented