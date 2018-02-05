U discipline for faculty sexual misconduct inconsistent
City Pages looks at the U’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints against its faculty. Micah Emmel-Duke writes: “‘You just want to be dominated.’ … ‘I bet she’s a devil in bed.’ … ‘When are we going to have sex?’ … This is how University of Minnesota biochemistry professor Gianluigi Veglia often talked to and about the students and employees in his laboratory, according to two sexual misconduct investigations. … His name is well known in his field. His curriculum vitae is 39 honor-filled pages long and meticulously lists the millions of dollars in grant funding he’s received through the years. He has taught at the U of M, which has shared in the bounty of his grant money, since 2000.”
But who will assess the assessors? The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “After a massive number of Minneapolis homeowners appealed their property valuations last month, assessors are now working through the list and determining how many the city got wrong. … So far, the city has come to agreements with more than 200 of the 1,399 property owners who have appealed, according to data presented by the city Tuesday. Another 55 canceled their appeals and 101 filed after the deadline, and the city passed them on to the Hennepin County appeals board for consideration. The more than 1,000 that remain have been referred back to city staff and are still in process.”
Highway caps proposed in Edina. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “The city of Edina is considering more green space and development opportunities by building a so-called ‘land lid’ over Highway 100 between the 50th Street exit and Eden Avenue. … The Edina City Council held a workshop meeting with people from Minnesota Department of Transportation Tuesday night to start discussing the land lid concept, because MnDOT owns the land and would have to approve the plan before it could ever become reality. … Edina Mayor, James Hovland, said he thinks the whole plan has ‘beautiful potential,’ but is a long way from getting off the drawing board.”
A report on resilient rust-belt cities gets its lead in St. Cloud. In the New York Times, Eduardo Porter writes: “St. Cloud, Minn., might look at first blush like one of America’s all-too-familiar ailing industrial cities, struggling to hang on to jobs as its companies skip town. … Electrolux’s planned closing of its chest-freezer plant next year to consolidate its operations in South Carolina was the latest blow, costing some 900 jobs. As Tama Theis, local Republican state legislator, told The Saint Cloud Times, ‘Gosh dang it, that’s a hard one.’ … And yet despite the loss of its fifth-largest employer, the sleepy city straddling the Mississippi 65 miles northwest of Minneapolis doesn’t at all fit the tale of woe that spread across the Midwest over the last 50 years.”
In other news…
Huh, it’s not like the president to disrespect women … “WNBA champion Lynx haven’t received White House invite, coach says” [The Athletic]
Not the kind of health advice a hospital wants to be giving: “Mayo Clinic still telling patients, staff: Don't drink campus water” [Rochester Post-Bulletin]
The king is dead: “9 Minnesota Burger King restaurants close in Minnesota” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
35 comments
-
Ten school districts, charters enter into agreements with Minnesota Department of Human Rights over discipline disparities19 comments
-
15 comments
-
14 comments
-
13 comments
Comments (1)
Oddly enough
When you haven't had your home assessed for five years when the housing market was way down, it's not surprising that the assessed value would go up thanks to home prices going way up in the past few years. It doesn't mean your taxes will go up, unless you made improvements to your home that is.