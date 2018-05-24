U law school struggling with declining enrollment
Something’s amiss with the U of M’s law school. MPR’s Peter Cox writes: “The University of Minnesota Law School is still trying to recover from a big dip in enrollment. And the university's Board of Regents is weighing how best to help the law school while not taking too much from the university's other programs. … Before and during the recession, revenue and applicant pools at law schools grew. … But then the recession took a toll on the job market, and law firms cut back. … Since 2012, the U of M's central administration has been helping the law school with a yearly subsidy that's now grown to around $7.5 million a year. And earlier this month, Jenkins had to ask for another increase in that subsidy over the next three years. ”
St. Paul still trying to figure out this whole trash collection thing. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “Alisa Lein manages a two-story apartment complex — her former childhood home — on behalf of her parents, renting out the three units to a family and several young professionals. … To keep garbage costs low, her tenants were happy to share a single large trash cart and two recycling bins. … “That’s more than enough, most weeks,” said one tenant, law student Thomas Johnson, who rents one of the Grand Hill apartments. “It’s never been a problem.” … The city of St. Paul, however, plans to launch organized trash collection on Oct. 1, and under the city’s new mandates, each of the three apartments will have to have its own trash bin.”
Graff on the Harrison assault. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “The superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools said he wished for ‘an immediate recovery’ for a teaching assistant following an assault that occurred at Harrison Education Center earlier this week. … Mohammed Dukuly, a teaching assistant at Harrison Education Center, was in critical condition after the assault. … ‘I'm deeply, deeply concerned for the safety and wellbeing of all our students and staff in Minneapolis public schools,’ Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff said. ‘This tragic incident involving one of our staff members has had a huge impact on me and our staff and our students.’”
An unfortunate sequence of events. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports: “A Chisago County man has been acquitted of murder after shooting his unarmed neighbor in a lake access dispute. … Carl P. Anderson, 44, of Lindstrom, faced two second-degree murder charges — and the possibility of more than two decades in prison — in the February 2017 death of his lifelong neighbor, 62-year-old Donn Allan Johnson. Anderson was acquitted Tuesday after a weeklong trial. … ‘He’s glad it’s over and he’s going to try to move on with his life,’ defense attorney Earl Gray said Wednesday. … Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said her office is disappointed and believed Anderson had a ‘duty to retreat’ rather than firing on Johnson. ‘The theme of our case was certainly that Mr. Anderson could have driven away,’ she said.”
In other news…
We doubt anyone will draw any political conclusions from this news: “Minnesota Passes Wisconsin In Total Jobs, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Reports” [WPR]
“Virginia Minnesota”: “Film set between Grand Marais and Duluth gets its local premiere” [Duluth News Tribune]
Lock up your pic-a-nic baskets: “Police: Black Bear Spotted Roaming Near Homes In Burnsville” [WCCO]
Comments (1)
U of M Law School struggling . . .
Perhaps it's the cost of attending.
Residents and Reciprocity Students:
Tuition $42,000
University and Law School Fees $2,066
UMN Health Insurance* $1,998
Books & Supplies $1,700
Indirect Costs** $16,304
TOTAL $64,068
Nonresidents:
Tuition and Fees: $50,520
University and Law School Fees $2,066
UMN Health Insurance* $1,998
Books & Supplies $1,700
Indirect Costs** $16,304
TOTAL $72,588