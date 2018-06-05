Charges for man accused of hacking government databases over Philando Castile case
Not vigilant enough, apparently. The AP says: “A man who allegedly hacked into Minnesota government databases last year because he was angry over the acquittal of the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday. According to an indictment, Cameron Thomas Crowley, who goes by ‘Vigilance,’ faces multiple charges, including three counts of intentional access to a protected computer, one count of intentional damage to a protected computer, and one count of aggravated identity theft. After the [breaches], a person tweeting as Vigilance taunted authorities by writing, ‘Where am I? Clock is ticking.’”
Another election to keep tabs on. The Strib reports: “The race for the Hennepin County Board seat representing north Minneapolis became significantly more crowded after Tuesday's filing deadline. Two former Minneapolis council members, Natalie Johnson Lee and Blong Yang, and Tim Bildsoe, president of the North Loop Neighborhood Association, filed for the District 2 seat. The district, which also includes Plymouth, Golden Valley, St. Anthony and downtown Minneapolis, is an open seat because Commissioner Linda Higgins is retiring. The two other candidates for the seat are Irene Fernando, who received the DFL endorsement, and Iyob Waldsmayate.”
What could possibly go wrong? KSTP-TV reports: “The Burnsville City Council unanimously approved a license for a new gun store, but this one is part of a growing trend of online gun sales. Guns.com owner Tom Hudson told city council members his company is an e-commerce store and it will buy and sell firearms online, but will fully comply with background checks. … None of the city council members asked Hudson any questions about how his business will operate, nor did they inquire about how the company will make sure it is not buying and selling firearms to and from the wrong people. But Burnsville Police Chief Eric Gieseke said he met with the owner of Guns.com, along with other officers, and he feels confident the company will do the right thing ….” Oh, well in that case.
The consequences of gridlock. For the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports: “A crisis hotline is shutting down at month's end after failing to receive requested state funding. Oakdale-based Canvas Health sought $1 million to support its Crisis Connection call center for the next year, but that funding was eliminated after DFL Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a supplemental budget bill amid a dispute with Republican lawmakers over spending priorities.”
It's almost like it was part of a plan. Writes the Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong : “Former Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher has spent months criticizing the current sheriff. He's attacked Sheriff Jack Serier on everything from staffing at the county jail to his residency. On Tuesday, Fletcher put his words into action and announced he'll run for his former job.”
A pig loss. The PiPress’ Nick Woltman writes: “The Muddy Pig, a popular St. Paul watering hole, will close Tuesday night after 16 years in business. The Pig’s sudden closure was announced via the bar’s social media accounts just a few hours before its final last call at 1 a.m. An employee confirmed the news Tuesday evening. ‘We gave it a good run for 16 years and created many wonderful memories for St. Paul,’ said the announcement on the bar’s Facebook page. ‘Thank you everyone for your love and support. We are going to miss you!’”
From now on, it's news when a property in Uptown doesn't become an apartment complex. Says the Star Tribune's Nicole Norfleet writes: “Reuter Walton Development, which has built several other apartment complexes in Uptown, unveiled plans for a six-story, 170-unit apartment building with retail on the ground floor for the small, triangular block on West Lake Street where Arby's stood for 47 years.”
You’ve been warned. Mary Divine of the PiPress says, “Pavement repair and preservation work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on Minnesota 36 between Edgerton Street in Little Canada and Washington Avenue in Stillwater, weather permitting. Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures and flagging as maintenance crews apply a thin asphalt coating to the road surface, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The coating will extend the pavement’s life. Repairs and resurfacing also will occur in some areas.”
