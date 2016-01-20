DFL guv candidate Erin Murphy names Rep. Erin Maye Quade as running mate
For the Forum News Service, Don Davis writes, “Democratic governor candidate Erin Murphy picked as her running mate a first-term state legislator who gained wide attention for a 24-hour sit-in protest about gun violence. Erin Maye Quade will be the lieutenant governor candidate, Murphy announced to the Democratic state convention Sunday, June 3. The convention endorsed Maye Quade, finalizing the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party ballot for the Aug. 14 primary election. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and running mate Peggy Flanagan will be on the primary ballot, and convention talk indicates the field may grow by Tuesday's deadline for filing paperwork to run for office.”
In the Strib, Jessie Van Berkel says, “Before she was elected in 2016, Maye Quade was a community organizer for the U.S. House and was a field organizer for U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison. If elected, Maye Quade said she wants to focus on childhood hunger, renewable energy and giving more people a voice. She would be the first out lesbian to hold statewide office in Minnesota. ‘She brings a tremendous record and a fighting spirit for the people of Minnesota,’ Murphy said.”
Piece of mine. For MPR, Kristi Marohn reports: “State and local officials are trying to figure out how to repair damage caused by a flood of muddy water from an abandoned mine pit in northern Minnesota. On April 24, water and sediment from the Hector Mine iron ore pit breached an earthen berm and flowed downstream into the Embarrass River and connecting lakes. … Some mining opponents are pointing to the incident as a warning sign of the dangers of dam breaches and resulting spills.”
Sad story. Stribber Erin Adler writes, “Neighbors knew something wasn’t right when the newspapers started stacking up outside John and Amy Parrish’s Richfield home. On Sunday morning, one of them called police. They found Amy Parrish, 98, dead inside the tidy white corner house, apparently after falling. John Parrish, 95, was found alive on the floor and taken to the hospital. Neighbors in the 7400 block of Girard Avenue speculated that he had fallen after trying to help his wife.”
The AP reports: “Hundreds of religious leaders are opposing a proposed oil pipeline that would run across northern Minnesota. Faith leaders say Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 project threatens Minnesota’s climate, environment and the Native American tribe, Anishinaabe, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light and the Minnesota Poor People’s Campaign are leading the effort. The groups plan to deliver a letter with their concerns this week to the state Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Mark Dayton.”
In the PiPress, Deanne Weniger reports, “An Iowa man was killed Friday when a horse ran out in front of his motorcycle in Canton Township near the southern Minnesota border. Timothy Joe Holt, 60, of Decorah, Iowa, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 11:30 a.m. east on Highway 44 near Prosper, Minn., when a horse owned by Levi Yoder of Mabel, Minn., broke free from its chain and entered the highway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. … Holt braked and swerved but was unable to avoid impact. Collision occurred in the eastbound lane. Holt was not wearing a helmet.”
Good news, if you’re a tick. Says Mike Moen at MPR, “This year's tick season got off to a slow start in Minnesota. But officials say that after some rain and warmth, activity is picking up and should continue into July. Epidemiologist Dave Neitzel with the Minnesota Department of Health said changes in weather conditions should serve as a reminder that precautions are necessary.”
Congrats. The Star Tribune’s Randy Johnson writes: “The Gophers beat UCLA 13-8 on Sunday night in the NCAA Minneapolis Regional championship game in front of a record crowd of 2,425 at Siebert Field, giving the coach [John Anderson] his first regional championship in his 37th season at the helm of the successful program. … Toby Hanson hit a three-run homer, and Alex Boxwell hit a two-run shot and drove in four runs as the Gophers (44-13) advanced to a best-of-three super regional at Oregon State next weekend, with the winner moving on to the College World Series. It's the first time the Gophers have made it out of the NCAA's first weekend since 1977.”
