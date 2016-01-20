Majority of Minneapolis house-value appeals were successful
You can fight city hall. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “After homeowners complained en masse about their tax valuations, the city of Minneapolis changed the property assessments for more than 1,000 homes this year. … City assessors and the board that handles appeals have spent the past month scrambling to respond to the 1,400 property owners who said the city tax assessor had bungled the valuation of their real estate. The board approved changes on 1,144 of those properties, or about 82 percent of official appeals, according to data released by the city Wednesday.”
Does this new limit apply even if you’re really in a hurry? The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo report: “Ladies and gentlemen, cool your engines. … The city of St. Paul plans to reduce speed limits a notch on five city streets, taking things from 35 mph to 30 mph. … The reductions in the five newly-designated ‘Urban Districts’ bring the speed limits on parts of Cretin Avenue and Wabasha, Fillmore and Mississippi streets in line with what’s typical for most St. Paul streets. And they’re intended to put pressure on the county and state to move in the same direction.”
Such a sad story. KARE reports: “Hennepin County reached a $1.5 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of a six-year-old girl found dead in a Brooklyn Park foster home in 2014. … According to court documents, it is ‘one of the highest settlements against a government entity in Minnesota on claims involving the deliberate indifference to the welfare of a foster child.’ … Six-year-old Kendrea Johnson was found hanging from a bunk bed in her bedroom on Dec. 27, 2014. … Police say her death was either suicide or a tragic accident. Hennepin County reached the settlement with Johnson's grandmother.”
Operation doggo drop. The Star Tribune’s Josephine Marcotty reports: “The National Park Service Thursday announced it will reintroduce wolves to Isle Royale, a long awaited turning point in re-establishing the balance between the key predator and moose on Lake Superior’s largest wilderness island. … The park service said it would start devising a plan to transport 20 to 30 wolves to the island over the next three to five years to replace the population of wolves that has declined from a peak of about 50 to the single pair that are left today. The decision, announced at 11 a.m. Thursday, will also likely include some details on how, where and when the wolves will be captured and transported.”
In other news…
Assuming you can find a way to get there: “Law Enforcement 'Safe Zone' Patrols Start in Downtown Minneapolis” [KSTP]
Frozen food sale: “CJ seeks to acquire US food processor Schwan’s” [The Investor]
Happy birthday Prince: “Prince's Estate Announces Release of New Album Piano & A Microphone 1983 on His 60th Birthday” [E! Online]
Quite a career: “After 45 years saving birds of prey, raptor center's leader takes flight” [MPR]
Now playing in Duluth: “Don Ness variety show takes to the stage set by his father decades ago” [Duluth News Tribune]
