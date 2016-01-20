Minnesota pork producers become 'collateral damage' in trade war with Mexico
Hog wars. The Star Tribune's Mike Hughlett reports, “Minnesota's pork producers, already stung by tariff hikes from China, are now being whacked with a round of duties from Mexico. It's all part of a growing trade war, with longtime U.S. allies counterpunching after President Donald Trump imposed a round of tariffs on metal imports. Minnesota is the nation's third-largest hog-producing state, and Mexico is the largest market for U.S. pork exports by volume. Hog growers in the state are part of the ‘collateral damage,’ said Dave Frederickson, commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture.”
The giant salmon loaf has a new owner. Nicole Norfleet, also in the Strib, says, “The City Center complex in downtown Minneapolis has sold for $320 million, yet again breaking records for a single office asset sale in the city. City Center, which is made up of the 51-story 33 South Sixth Street tower and three-level retail mall, was sold by HNA Property Holdings, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group. The new owner is identified as City Center 33 South Property LLC, according to the state electronic certificate of real estate value available Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos., which is the new manager of the property, is listed as the owner’s local contact.”
There is honor in the world. A story from the AP story says, “A South Dakota high school golfer cost herself and her team a state championship when she self-reported an error she’d made on her scorecard. Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A girls state golf tournament on Tuesday, with senior Kate Wynja finishing first overall for the second year in a row. Wynja, who finished several shots ahead, realized she’d submitted an incorrect scorecard, crediting herself with a 4 on No. 18 instead of a 5. ‘I knew I needed to tell them,’ Wynja told the Argus Leader. ‘It was really sad, mostly because I knew what the result would be. I knew that I would be disqualified, and it broke my heart for the team. But I knew I couldn’t leave without saying something’.”
Not exactly an enchanted forest. Andy Mannix, also in the Strib writes: “Along with the patterned sidewalks, sculptures and seating, the refurbished Nicollet Mall features a veritable urban forest of nearly 250 birches, oaks, cedars, serviceberries and elms. Less than a year after they were planted, some of those trees aren’t doing so hot. The city is watching about two dozen trees that are already wilting across the 12-block area running through the center of downtown Minneapolis. Some are dead. Others are barely hanging on, and city staff will work to keep them alive.”
In a piece on the wild week in Minnesota politics, MPR's Kerri Miller and Manda Lillie have this: “Sammy, 22, called in from Minneapolis called his experience as a first-time delegate ‘onerous and inaccessible’ from the start. ‘You have to go to your precinct caucus on a Tuesday in February,’ he said. ‘I spent 12 hours at my senate district convention on a Saturday in March. And then gave up a whole weekend in June to be in Rochester at the statewide convention.’ Sammy said he recognizes that prospect is hard for others with families, strict work schedules, illnesses and other obligations, but added, ‘I don't think this is necessarily the most democratic way to choose a candidate ... and here we are going to the primary anyway, so what was all of this for?’" Anyone?
To no one’s surprise. The AP reports, “A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman and leading authorities on a cross-country manhunt was indicted by a grand jury in Florida, officials said Wednesday. Officials in Lee County, Florida, said a grand jury indicted 56-year-old Lois Riess on first-degree murder with a firearm. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence in prison if she is convicted.”
In case you haven’t heard. MPR’s Martin Moylan warns anyone foolish enough to operate a motor vehicle near downtown Minneapolis, “The $239 million improvement and reconstruction of Interstate 35W from 43rd Street to I-94 near downtown Minneapolis is entering a new and likely more disruptive stage. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, MnDOT will close the main route from I-35W north to downtown Minneapolis for four months. Some exits leading out of the city to southbound 35W also will be closed. From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Interstate 94 will be closed in both directions between Interstates 394 and 35W.”
