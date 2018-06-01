Minnesota seeks citizen input on spending 3M settlement money
How would you spend $850 million? The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw reports: “State officials are looking for volunteers to help recommend ways to spend money from an $850 million settlement of a water-pollution lawsuit. … The Citizen and Business Work Group is being formed to recommend projects related to clean drinking water and conservation of natural resources. The projects will be funded with money from the 3M Co., which paid the settlement in February. … The State Attorney General had sued 3M for $5 billion, alleging that 3M polluted the environment with PFCs, or perfluorochemicals, that it manufactured.”
Not a lot of info on this one. KSTP reports: “Washburn High School in Minneapolis is closed Friday after school officials said a threat was reported Thursday night. … Officials said they did not have enough time to thoroughly investigate the report, so they have canceled classes as a precaution.”
Too much license taken with license photos. The Star Tribune’s Adam Belz reports: “All but one of the snooping lawsuits filed against the city of Minneapolis over breaches of driver’s license data have been settled or dismissed, with the city paying $1.2 million to compensate victims. … After voting in May to pay $193,500 to TV anchor Alix Kendall, whose information was repeatedly looked up by Minneapolis police officers for no good reason, the City Council has now settled 13 of the 34 lawsuits filed against it, while another 20 have been dismissed or dropped, according to data provided by the City Attorney’s Office.”
Saturday’s the day … or a day anyway. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak and Callan Gray report: “The race for Minnesota's next governor heats up Friday, as both major parties kick off their conventions on opposite ends of the state. … Both conventions start Friday afternoon, with Republican and Democratic delegates first tackling the U.S. senate races, which aren't expected to draw a lot of attention for either party. … All eyes are on the gubernatorial candidates, who will be endorsed Saturday.”
In other weekend plans…
Check out a state park: “Where to find native Minnesota wildflowers” [MPR]
Or the arboretum: “Artworks bloom amid the 38,000 tulips at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum” [Star Tribune]
Marvel and Gyst: “Two Minneapolis bars named to Esquire's 2018 'Best Bars in America' list” [Star Tribune]
Comments (2)
Call me crazy, but
if the 3M settlement money was paid as damages for water pollution, perhaps it should be used to clean the water claimed to have been polluted. Or was the claimed health risk just intended to muddy the legal waters?
A gripe about Erin Murphy
I live in Erin Murphy's district. I've voted for her. But I can't condone her one-foot in the governor's race, one in a House race. The nominating convention for her district will not be held until Sunday, the day after she learns whether she won the gubernatorial endorsement. This is not a coincidence.
I avoided party politics for more than 40 years precisely because of "politics as usual". I'l be bowing out again soon if the DFL doesn't clean up its act.