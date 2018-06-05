Minnesota teacher-retention rate is dropping
Seems like a problem. WCCO’s Christiane Cordero report: “Minnesota’s educators are just days away from the coveted summer break, and when some of them leave campus, they won’t be coming back. Teacher retention rates are decreasing in schools statewide. … U.S. Census data show the majority of educators who leave for another job are between 25-34 years old. In Minnesota, the number of teachers leaving their classrooms has increased 34 percent since 2008-2009, for what most list as ‘personal reasons.’”
Edina stays small, for now. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “The Edina City Council voted to reject a residential project near Southdale Center late Tuesday night, handing another win to neighbors strongly opposing taller buildings in the area. … The council’s decision followed a lengthy discussion that wrapped up just before 11 p.m. The vote rejected an amendment to the comprehensive plan that would have increased density in the area from 30 units per acre to 80 units per acre.”
No rush. MPR’s Wisconsin Public Radio’s Danielle Kaeding reports (via MPR): “Almost six weeks after explosions at Husky Energy's refinery, Superior residents were able to ask company officials directly when the facility would reopen, while a few others asked if it needed to be in their midst at all. … Monitoring at the facility and around the community shows there are no risks to public health as work continues, according to officials with Husky, the company's third-party contractor GHD and the U.S. EPA, who were available at an open house for several hours Tuesday. ”
Pay no mind to the rotting fish. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Dead fish have been washing up on the shores of some Minnesota lakes, but the phenomenon isn't out of the ordinary. … The sight of bloated fish carcasses can be disturbing, especially in large numbers. But experts say it usually doesn't mean the lake is unsafe or its fish population is in jeopardy. … More likely, the fish succumbed to winter kill — the depletion of dissolved oxygen in the lake while it was covered with ice — or a disease prompted by the stress of rapidly warming water and spawning, said Sean Sisler, aquaculture and fish health consultant with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.”
Hatch escape: “Hatch says he’ll pull out of attorney general race” [MPR]
!مبروك “Twin Cities teen wins prestigious international Qur'an recitation contest in Dubai” [Star Tribune]
Enjoy before inevitable cease and desist: “Meet Wally O’Wonka, the St. Paul merrymaker delivering desserts and delight by trike” [City Pages]
Great for a spin down by the river: “Comedian Chris Farley’s family suing Trek over naming of its fat-tired bikes” [Pioneer Press]
Creepy: “Police: Cellphone store worker tried to steal nude photo” [KARE]
