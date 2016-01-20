Vikings stadium banner protester pleads guilty
A learning experience for all. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “One of two Dakota Access pipeline protesters who unfurled a banner from the rafters at U.S. Bank Stadium in January 2017 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was put on probation. … Karl S. Zimmerman, 34, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to creating a public nuisance in connection with the protest on Jan. 1 during the Vikings game vs. the Chicago Bears. … As part of the plea deal, misdemeanor counts of trespassing and burglary were dismissed. He will serve a year’s supervised probation and perform 30 hours of community service. The count he admitted to could be reduced to a petty misdemeanor if he abides by the terms of his probation. … The other climber, 28-year-old Sen Holiday, pleaded not guilty and enters the second day of his trial Tuesday.”
Growing campaign-worker unionization trend? The Minnesota Daily’s Helen Sabrowsky reports: “Student staffers for Omar Fateh’s run for the Minnesota House finalized their unionization contract in May in hopes of establishing a balance between their roles in the campaign and the University of Minnesota. … Using DFL Rep. Erin Murphy’s campaign for governor as a model, four student workers negotiated the contract with the Campaign Workers Guild, making them the first state house team in the country to do so. … The union under Fateh’s campaign is entirely made up of University students and provides benefits such as an education stipend and time off for exams and papers, said University student Austin Berger, who serves as the union steward for Fateh’s campaign.”
Hope this wasn’t in the manual. NBC News’ Elizabeth Chuck reports: “Target fired an employee at a Michigan store on Monday, two weeks after a black customer was falsely accused of stealing a bikini and then forced to remove her clothing to prove her innocence, according to her attorney. … The development was the latest in a string of discriminatory practices that have dogged the retailer.”
Makes sense. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “A new study confirms that lakers — the freighters that move iron ore, coal and other bulk material between the Great Lakes — carry invasive species that originated in countries thousands of miles away. … The study, supported by the maritime industry and conducted by the Superior-based Great Waters Research Collaborative, found six species of foreign zooplankton when researchers checked the ballast of 10 different lakers from both the U.S. and Canadian companies, none of which ever see the ocean.”
