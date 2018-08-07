Derailed trains leaking fuel into the Mississippi
Of course it happened on a bridge. Dana Theide at KARE 11 has updates on the developing story of derailed trains leaking fuel into the Mississippi: "Pollution control crews are trying to contain a diesel spill on the Mississippi River after a pair of locomotives derailed in St. Paul early Wednesday. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad says the derailment and spill happened around 2 a.m. on the Hoffman Swing Bridge. Kristen Smith tells KARE 11 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel from the locomotives ended up in the river."
It's complicated. Bill Lindeke muses on Hennepin Avenue, "the street we love to hate," in Mpls/St. Paul Magazine: "Bring up Hennepin Avenue in the city’s prettier districts and many people hesitate. For years the street has been synonymous with grit, crime, and racial tension. Talking about Hennepin Avenue, you’re talking about what ails downtown."
Fraternal, not identical, twins. Heather Brown at WCCO tries to answer the question, why didn’t Minneapolis and St. Paul ever become one city? "[Heidi Heller, archivist with the Hennepin History Museum] says part of that reason is distance. During the 1800s, the two Cities were 14 miles apart – a full day’s carriage ride. 'The cities were smaller and they grew together,' says Heller. 'You didn’t even have them connected by interstate until 1968.' The demographics of the Cities were also different. St. Paul was more Catholic and Democratic, while Minneapolis was more Protestant and Republican."
No tariffs on turtles … yet. KSTP has the story of a St. Paul man accused of illegally exporting box turtles to Hong Kong: "The United States Attorney's Office in Minnesota has announced a 32-year-old St. Paul man is accused of illegally exporting box turtles to Hong Kong. A release states Rene Patrick Vargas is facing three counts of false labeling. The release states Vargas completed forms for international shipment of three packages containing a total of 38 box turtles between June 1 and June 14 of last year. The packages were reported to have been falsely labeled 'toys' or 'components' and were intended to be transported in interstate and foreign commerce."
In other news…
Gruesome: “Roofer used circular saw, slashed and killed co-worker in western Wisconsin, sheriff says” [Pioneer Press]
Floating to the top: “Subversive Sirens win gold in Gay Games' synchronized swimming competition” [NBC News]
Brain freeze: “Car crashes into Cold Spring Dairy Queen on Tuesday” [St. Cloud Times]
Gordon Lightfoot B-side track: “Could a lighthouse soon light the way for boaters on Willmar’s lakes?” [West Central Tribune]
Bravo: “Moorhead native to star in North American tour of Broadway musical” [Fargo Forum]
