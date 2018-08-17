Ellison's ex speaks on camera about abuse allegations
From CBS News: “Rep. Keith Ellison — deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee and a candidate for Minnesota attorney general — has denied allegations that he abused his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. On Thursday, Monahan, 44, spoke on camera for the first time about an incident she said happened nearly two years ago. … Monahan said that in September of 2016, she and her then boyfriend, Ellison, got into a heated argument that scared her. She said it started when he came into a room where she was laying on a bed, listening to a podcast. He asked her to take out the trash and when he asked if she heard him, she shook her head. ‘He looked at me, goes ‘Hey you f***ing hear me … and then he looked at me, he goes ‘Bitch, get the f*** out of my house,’ and he started to try to drag me off the bed,’ Monahan said. ‘That's when I put my camera on to video him.’”
Mara H. Gottfried reports in the Pioneer Press: “A male died after being shot multiple times in St. Paul on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic and the police department. Police were called on a report of a male with injuries about 2:20 p.m. near Maryland and Prosperity avenues — a busy area with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension headquarters, Walgreens and McDonald’s close by. …At Regions Hospital, ‘life-saving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful,’ police said in a statement, and the male died about 90 minutes later.”
Says Kristen Leigh Painter in the Strib, “Hormel Foods, the powerhouse Minnesota brand that’s practically synonymous with meatpacking, said Thursday it is selling its large processing plant in Fremont, Neb., exiting the hog-slaughtering business it started in more than a century ago. The Austin-based company will continue a close supply partnership with the plant’s new owners, WholeStone Farms LLC, a recently created firm that itself represents a new turn in agriculture. WholeStone is a consortium of 220 hog farmers and producers from southwest Minnesota, South Dakota and beyond. WholeStone said it initiated the deal in hopes that the farmers can capture a greater percentage of the value for the hogs they raise.”
For Politico Natasha Korecki writes, “The first day in what could be one of the most competitive governor’s races in the nation saw Gov. Scott Walker and his newly minted general-election opponent, Tony Evers, crisscrossing the state, dropping major ad buys — and already taking off the gloves. … Democrats pointed to higher turnout by their party across the state than by Republicans, saying it showed voter enthusiasm and a craving for change. Wisconsin Republicans, though, highlighted turnout in the 2016 primary, saying more Democratic numbers, in the end, didn’t translate to general-election wins.”
For the Strib, Stephen Montemayor reports, “President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Minnesota’s public safety commissioner to be the next U.S. marshal for the district, a position that has been open nearly two years. The Star Tribune first reported in May that the FBI completed a background check of Mona Dohman and that she was the only candidate to have reached what is considered the last step before a formal nomination by the White House. St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson was also once considered for the job. Dohman has led the Department of Public Safety since 2011, when she was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton.”
At The Daily Beast, Dean Obeidallah says, “Ilhan Omar is almost all the things Donald Trump has demonized and demeaned rolled into one person. Omar, for starters, is an outspoken woman. … Omar is also black and born in Africa, a place Trump has referred to as a ‘shithole’. … In fact, just days before the November 2016 election, there was Trump in Omar’s very town serving up more fact-free fear-mongering about Somalis to his base, declaring: ‘Here in Minnesota, you’ve seen first-hand the problems caused with faulty refugee vetting, with very large numbers of Somali refugees coming into your state without your knowledge,’ Trump then added, ‘Everybody’s reading about the disaster taking place in Minnesota.’”
Also in the Strib, Mike Hughlett reports, “Enbridge’s insurance coverage for oils spills is deficient and doesn’t comply with conditions required for the company to build its new Line 3 pipeline, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Enbridge’s insurance policies should include language ‘that provides clear and unambiguous coverage for damages arising out of crude oil spills,’ the Commerce Department said in a recent filing with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). … Before construction can begin, Calgary-based Enbridge must get several other state and federal permits and meet conditions set out by the PUC.”
Comments (4)
Timing
I still say the timing of the Ellison accusation is problematic. This just feels more vindictive than anything. Timed to do maximum damage. This happened two years ago. Why wait until the eve of the election to bring it up? And why withhold the video?
Get the investigation done with due haste so we can move on from this, whatever the outcome.
This Ellison thing is weird.
This Ellison thing is weird. I heard his accuser's interview and at worst she claims that he swore at her and pulled her off his bed, in his place, because he was telling her to leave and she wasn't. She said this was the only example of his "abuse". She said she has a tape to prove it, but wouldn't show it to anyone.
Why say you have a video when you have no intention of producing it? Why not at least show it to a disinterested person or panel to prove its existence? And why would Ellison be so adamant about the non-existence of a video if it was real since all she has to do now is produce the video to prove him a liar and destroy his career?
Meanwhile, he's presumed guilty and the NOW has asked for Ellison to withdraw from the race.
These are strange times.
Weaponizing MeToo
I don't recall who it was, but the other day someone commented on the fact that it appears that now the MeToo movement is becoming "weaponized". I suppose it was almost inevitable, given human nature. But it is very unfortunate.
Curious
The Ellison/Monahan thing makes me very wary. I want to give anyone an opportunity to tell their story, but I'm tired of being considered sexist if there appears to be a reason not to believe someone's abuse allegations. This is one of those cases.
Personally, I don't have much invested in Ellison, but this accusation seems pretty hincky. This abusive act supposedly was the one and only time that Ellison showed any violence, verbal or physical, over a 3 year span. Yet, Monahan was prepared to video record the event. Second, the timing of such an accusation is suspicious, at best. Finally, there is supposedly a video of the event, yet the accuser will not show it and can't find it in any case. Her son claims to have seen it on her computer a year ago, while she indicates that it's on a thumb drive that she's since lost. I don't know about anyone else, but I do not remove anything from my computer to put it on a thumb drive. Maybe the other way around, but it seems highly unlikely that a video that was on a computer a year ago, at least a year after the event was filmed, was removed from the computer and placed on a thumb drive, then lost.
I can believe that almost any person is capable of showing violence on at least occasion, and some of them show it on a regular basis. But the "me too" movement feels like it's been weaponized against politicians. And yes, I'll even say both sides (I can think of at least one Republican politician who was unseated due to dubious allegations), though it does seem that it's been a way to make liberals cut their own throats. Especially in a day and age where the president of the US can openly brag about his sexist exploits, physical abuses, and racist activities, and diddly squat is going to be done about it. This should not be an excuse to ignore the long-felt issues of abuse in any form. But we should maybe engage in a little healthy skepticism once in a while.
These allegations and their fallout are beginning to remind me about a joke regarding an improbable "improvement" on the mouse trap. The trap includes a serrated blade and no bait. The mouse will supposedly look at the place where the bait should be, which is just on the other side of a mouse-neck-height serrated blade. The mouse will then saw it's own head off as it looks back and forth for the bait and says "where's the cheese? Where's the cheese?" Progressives are sawing their own heads off looking for cheese here, guys.