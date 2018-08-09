Hennepin, Ramsey counties investigating cyberattacks targeting emails
Is it our good friends, the Russians? Kristi Belcamino and Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press are following the cyberattacks targeting county employee emails: "Hennepin County announced Thursday that 20 employees became victims of a sophisticated cyberattack targeting employee emails. The attack is ongoing, according to a statement. The cyberattackers gained access to employee email accounts with credentials garnered through 'phishing' emails that began arriving at the end of June."
Eyes on Minnesota in November. The Associated Press looks at various Greater Minnesota congressional races and how their results may upend a potential blue wave nationally: "Democratic incumbents in [two] Minnesota districts are leaving office, and the races to replace them are widely rated as tossups. President Donald Trump carried both by about 15 points in 2016, even as Hillary Clinton narrowly won Minnesota. 'Minnesota is going to be ground zero for control of the House,' said Corry Bliss, director of the Conservative Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan."
As long as one of them isn't a giant turtle monster. Also from the AP, two new exotic zooplankton species have crept into the Great Lakes: "The species are Diaphanosoma fluviatile, which is from Central and South America and the Caribbean, and Mesocyclops pehpeiensis, which is native to tropical and temperate areas of Asia. Scientists don't know how the zooplankton entered the lake but have said it's the farthest north either species has been tracked in the Western Hemisphere."
Wind win. Frank Jossi at the Energy News Network reports on how Minnesota's wind energy tax is helping rural counties: "Revenue from the state’s wind energy tax has increased more than fivefold over the past decade to $12.7 million in 2018, according to Minnesota Department of Commerce. Wind farms larger than 12 MW pay $1.20 per MWh, while smaller farms pay just 36 cents per MWh. 'Wind revenue is now a key source of income for many counties, relieving the property tax burden on homeowners and businesses,' said Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman."
In other news…
Why not?: “Why Is Minneapolis Obsessed with Aquavit?” [Punch]
Great Minnesota Get-Together: “Memorial for longtime Minnesota State Fair police chief held at fairgrounds” [KMSP]
35W still closed though: “Iconic walking bridge connecting Sculpture Garden and Loring Park reopens after makeover” [Star Tribune]
Fiends and family plan: “Woman Texts Man 696 Times, Gets Charged With Stalking” [WCCO]
It's been hot lately: “Naked Man Wanders Around St. Cloud Area” [KSTP]
Road trip: “The Mystery of the Stinky Dairy Queen in Calgary Has Just Been Solved” [Mental Floss]
