High turnout marks Minnesota primary election
For MPR Laura Yuen and Jiwon Choi report: “Minnesota voters showed up in full force at the polls, fueling what could be an unusually high turnout for a state primary election. Elections officials in Ramsey County said they are predicting a higher turnout than in any state primary for the last 25 years, and Hennepin County has seen a strong and steady showing at the polls all day long. By mid-day in Minneapolis, several hours before the polls closed, the voter turnout — including people who voted Tuesday as well as the thousands of people who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day — surpassed the turnout at the primary elections in 2016, 2014 and 2012.”
The Strib’s Libor Jany reports: “The city of Minneapolis must pay $190,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former police recruit who said the city rescinded its job offer after learning of his post-traumatic stress disorder, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday. Federal officials also charged that the Police Department ran afoul of the 2008 Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) … .”
For NPR, Domenico Montenaro says, “Hours before polls close in primary elections in Minnesota, the Democratic National Committee said it is reviewing allegations of domestic abuse against its deputy chair, Rep. Keith Ellison. In its first statement on the allegations against Ellison, the DNC tells NPR: ‘These allegations recently came to light and we are reviewing them. All allegations of domestic abuse are disturbing and should be taken seriously’. … Former DNC communications director Luis Miranda told NPR: ‘The party has no choice but to suspend him at a minimum until they figure out what's going on. Frankly, it would be malpractice not to. We've made it clear we're going to take these accusations seriously, at a minimum. We set too high a standard not to take this seriously.’”
The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelso reports: “St. Paul added dockless bikes to its fast-growing array of transportation options Tuesday. Lime, formerly known as LimeBike, is providing bicycles for rent around the city. Riders can pick up and drop off the bikes anywhere, with the use of a smartphone app. On Tuesday afternoon, bright green-and-yellow bikes could be seen parked in downtown St. Paul, steps away from the electric scooters that landed in the city for the first time this summer. According to Lisa Hiebert, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works, Lime dropped 200 bikes on Tuesday and will add 600 more by Thursday.”
For the Strib, Stephen Montemayor reports: “A young Mexican-American woman branded by the government as the leader of one Minnesota’s largest ever meth trafficking cells has pleaded guilty to her role in an extensive conspiracy that included a historic 2016 drug bust in Brooklyn Center. Macrina Perez, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday to avoid a September trial on charges carrying a possible lifetime prison sentence. … Perez’ guilty plea comes shortly after a judge refused her request to throw out evidence retrieved from her cellphone during questioning from Rogers police in 2014.”
