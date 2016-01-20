ICE raids target Minnesota hog producers
Greater Minnesota raids. Kelly Boldan at the West Central Tribune reports on a recent ICE raid at hog producing plants in Greater Minnesota: "Multiple locations of Christensen Farms operations, accused of hiring illegal laborers, were among work sites in Nebraska and Minnesota raided by federal immigration agents Wednesday. … Christensen Farms locations served with warrants include its company headquarters in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, its truck wash facility in Appleton, Minnesota, and a producer plant in Atkinson, Nebraska."
A little human kindness. Libor Jany at the Star Tribune discusses a new program hoping to warm the historically chilly relationship between Minneapolis police and the homeless: "On Wednesday, Snyder led the tour through the encampment, dispensing food and hugs and listening as people shared their problems — from the lack of affordable housing to the perils of living on the streets. Too often, the voices of the city’s neediest residents go unheard, said Snyder, whose Elliot Park office is crammed with boxes of water bottles, luggage and feminine hygiene products that he distributes to those in need."
Better than printing 3-D guns. Jeremy Olson, also in the Strib, covers a potential breakthrough in spinal cord repair at the U: "University of Minnesota researchers have broken new ground in the rapidly advancing field of 3-D printing: Creating stem cell-infused scaffolds that could be implanted in spinal cords to repair nerve damage. The technology has existed for years to print plastic implants containing live cells. But the challenge was to do so in a way that would allow sensitive “neuronal” stem cells to survive the printing process so they can repair nerve damage after transplant."
Sticker shock. Hannah Jones at City Pages notes the subject of salaries came up on a recent Minneapolis Parks Board budget retreat: "Members make just over $12,400 a year — more than the Three Rivers Park District ($11,700), but less than the Minneapolis School Board ($20,000). So during a recent budget retreat, some reportedly proposed a new salary, tripling their pay to between $30,000 and $37,000. … Veteran Commissioner Meg Forney thinks the request is a symptom of the rude awakening that befalls new commissioners."
In other news…
