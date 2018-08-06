Lori Swanson accused of using government workers on campaigns
Whistleblowing on the AG. Rachel M. Cohen at The Intercept reports eight former and current employees of the attorney general’s office spoke about state employees participating in Lori Swanson’s campaign work: "They told The Intercept that, throughout Swanson’s tenure, they and other employees scheduled campaign events and stuffed envelopes while working in the attorney general’s office. They also said employees staffed campaign events during the business day and on the weekends. … attorneys were asked to spend full days doing public relations work, researching information to rebut any negative news articles about the attorney general."
Higher-up low-lifes. Kelly Weill at The Daily Beast is reporting the militia members charged with bombing a Minnesota mosque received orders from "higher-ups" in the network: "[Joe] Morris told investigators that [Michael] Hari used the ProtonMail account to communicate with those 'higher ups,' as well as approximately 13 other similar militia groups. The White Rabbits’ 'higher ups' gave them orders for 'missions,' [Michael] McWhorter and Morris said."
Think of the hotdishes. Rebecca Hersher from National Public Radio has a piece on climate change threatening Midwest's wild rice: "As average temperatures rise, the growing season is extending. That may sound like good news — more time to flourish and produce rice kernels — but wild rice is adapted to a relatively short growing season. A 2014 paper warned that rising temperatures could threaten wild rice harvests in tribal communities around the Great Lakes."
A potential boon to northern Minnesota. Jack Nissen of the Duluth News Tribune has a primer on the burgeoning mass timber industry in Minnesota: "Tamara Lowney [a consultant with APEX] has been spearheading the effort to see if an industry like mass timber could thrive in Minnesota. Based on the environmental perks that mass timber brings as well as how lumber producers could benefit economically, Lowney said it's worth pursuing."
Layoffs at Capella. Neal St. Anthony at the Star Tribune details the layoffs from Capella Education's merger with Strayer Education: "On Monday, the company confirmed that its Minneapolis employment will shrink from about 1,400 to 'between 1,300 and 1,200 jobs,' according to spokesman Mike Buttry."
In other news…
Forgive us our debt: “Longtime St. Paul Private School to Close after More Than 130 Years” [KSTP]
Where were the good guys with an SUV? “Gun shop in Lakeville rammed with SUV, handguns stolen” [KMSP]
2014 gubernatorial candidate: “Former business associates gain favorable settlement from private-equity manager Scott Honour” [Star Tribune]
Saved you a click … YES: “The ‘Bachelorette’ Makes Her Choice. Will She Regret It?” [New York Times]
On the lamb: “5-Year-Old Sets Mutton Busting Record” [WCCO]
It was probably still fun: “Contrary to rumor, man did not eat his own eyeball at WE Fest” [Fargo Forum]
