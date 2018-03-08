Minnesota joins suit against 3D-printed guns
If you make 3D printing guns a crime, only criminals will have 3D printed guns. The AP reports (via the Rochester Post Bulletin): “Minnesota is joining a lawsuit against the federal government to block the release of blueprints that show how to make 3D-printed plastic guns. … Attorney General Lori Swanson said Friday she is joining other attorneys generals challenging the recent settlement between the Trump administration and a Texas-based company that wants to release blueprint plans online. … Swanson says access to 3D-printed guns is a ‘significant public safety risk,’ and the guns are untraceable for law enforcement. She argues that state and federal laws prohibit certain people from possessing guns, including people diagnosed with a mental illness and felons.”
Line 3 lining up. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said they are willing to allow Enbridge Energy to route the new Line 3 oil pipeline through the reservation. … In a letter sent to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday, Sara Van Norman, an attorney representing Fond du Lac, wrote that while the band has ‘significant concerns about the replacement Line 3,’ they're considering an agreement with Enbridge to route the pipeline through the reservation.”
Activists call for Nolan resignation. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “Giving oxygen to a two-week firestorm surrounding Rep. Rick Nolan, DFL-Minn., a group of a dozen or more activists marched into his downtown Duluth legislative office on Thursday, calling for the congressman to both resign and drop off the Lori Swanson gubernatorial ticket as its lieutenant governor candidate. … ‘I feel like he needs to be held accountable,’ said local community organizer Ashley Northey. … Northey and the others said they were unmoved by Nolan's attempts to address a scandal first reported by MinnPost in July. The report detailed how Nolan's 2016 8th Congressional District re-election campaign rehired a top Nolan aide who had previously left the congressman's Washington, D.C. office amid credible complaints of sexual harassment by multiple female staffers.”
Sounds nasty. The West Central Tribune’s Austin Howard reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health is urging people to be aware of a cryptosporidiosis outbreak at the Shades of Sherwood Campground near the southeastern Minnesota community of Zumbrota. … Investigators have identified three people sick with the illness with one having to be hospitalized. One of them was also infected by E. coli. The Minnesota Department of Health wants people to speak to them if they visited Shades of Sherwood Campground since July 1. … According to a news release on Thursday, Aug. 2: ‘Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis often include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this can range from two to 14 days.’”
