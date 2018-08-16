Minnesota unemployment falls to 3 percent
Great news. WCCO has a short on the recent state unemployment numbers: "As of July, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent. That is nearly a full percentage point lower than the national average unemployment rate at 3.9 percent. … In the past three months the state has added 31,800 jobs, which is the state’s third highest amount of new jobs created in a three month span since 1990."
Great news if you're selling. Jim Buchta at the Star Tribune crunches the numbers on Twin Cities housing prices: "Though buyers had a few more options, stiff competition for entry-level houses pushed the median sale price of all closings during the month to $268,000, a nearly 7 percent year-over-year increase and a July record. … During [July] there were 7,671 new listings, a 4.1 percent annual increase and the biggest monthly gain in more than a year."
No joke. The Duluth News Tribune has background on the 911 outage that occurred on Aug. 1: "CenturyLink said an employee of West Safety Services made a mistake while making a network configuration change, which prevented 911 calls from being accepted not only in Minnesota, but in North Dakota and North Carolina as well. The outage began at 3:47 p.m. and services were restored by 4:52 p.m. CenturyLink said during that time 693 calls to more than 50 Minnesota 911 dispatch centers failed to be routed."
Rising star. Emily Witt at The New Yorker profiles Ilhan Omar, who will likely become one of the first two Muslim women in the U.S. Congress: "Responding to a question about affordable housing, Omar pointed out that she’s still a renter. Responding to a question about bridging political divides, she described how she, as a mother who had two children before graduating from N.D.S.U., appealed to pro-lifers in the state House to secure more funding for student parents. Dismantling ICE, too, is 'a personal thing.' 'I’ve always seen how it was created out of fear, and how it became a tool to dehumanize and treat Muslims as second-class citizens within this country,' she said. 'For me, those issues are not complicated.' "
In other news…
Bravo: “Small moments have big impact on orchestra's South Africa trip” [MPR News]
Yikes: “Rabid bat found at Lake Harriet” [KARE-11]
Well-deserved: “Lynx Plan Whalen Event, Add Seats For Regular Season Finale” [WCCO]
Puppy primer: “New law should protect real service dogs and owners” [St. Cloud Times]
First Minnesota county: “Ordinance in Otter Tail County Could Raise Tobacco Age from 18 to 21” [KVRR]
A beer and a joke from an everyday hero: “Comedian talks down man threatening to jump from St. Paul overpass” [Pioneer Press]
