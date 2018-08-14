Norm Coleman undergoing treatment for lung cancer
Brian Bakst at MPR News is reporting former Sen. Norm Coleman is having a recurrence of cancer, this time in his lungs: "Coleman, a Republican who left office nearly a decade ago, said the lesions that doctors ultimately diagnosed as lung cancer were detected during annual follow-up screening done after his prior fight with throat and neck cancer. About two years ago, he had surgery to remove tumors in his tonsils and lymph nodes and later underwent targeted doses of radiation and chemotherapy. He was found to be free of that cancer. Coleman said doctors overseeing a clinical trial he was part of at the Mayo Clinic had warned there was a small chance of a relapse. 'The beast that is my cancer has returned. It has reasserted itself,' Coleman said."
Chris Serres at the Star Tribune has a piece on the growing homeless camp along Hiawatha and Cedar Avenues: "The camp dwellers, who are mostly American Indians, say they feel safer watching over each other in a large group than living scattered on the streets; they are determined to remain despite repeated attempts by the state to clear them out. The growing tent city has alarmed county health officials and American Indian leaders, who say the lack of hygiene facilities and frequent reuse of needles have made the area ripe for infections and disease outbreaks."
The Associated Press spoke with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon about election security today and in November: "Simon says his office has worked with federal and local officials to strengthen the system and minimize any risks. He says officials now know more about efforts by 'elements associated with the Russian government' to hack the state’s election system in 2016, and how to prevent them again. But Simon will have to wait until next year for legislative authorization to get a share of the $6.6 billion in federal cybersecurity money. That clearance fell victim to partisan wrangling last session."
Camille Williams at KARE-11 shares an all-too familiar story these days: "Gina says her mother saved enough money to start an ice cream truck business this summer that led to flexible hours and more time with family. But a couple of weeks ago at a park in northeast Minneapolis, their dream turned into a nightmare. A man approached their truck, accused them of being undocumented and damaged their truck. 'Said we were illegal and that we were parked illegally and that we were illegal and he just started to swear at us and then he took out a pocket knife and stabbed our tire,' said Gina."
In other news…
Smoke from the west: “North Dakota voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana” [Fargo Forum]
From last year's election: “Judge now has case pending against St. Paul City Council member, Dai Thao” [Pioneer Press]
Perfect timing: “Revamped south beach opens at Cedar Lake in Minneapolis” [Star Tribune]
Just desserts: “Spoon and Stable named one of the most important restaurants of the past 40 years” [City Pages]
Sign of the times: “Tribune going digital on Mondays” [West Central Tribune]
Damn kids: “Car windows shot out in Stillwater, Hudson” [KARE-11]
Funding election security
Odd, Republicans (they control the House, the Senate and the White House) didn't see fit to include cyber security funding for mid-term elections. Given that we know Russians meddled in the last election mostly to the benefit of Republicans, a cynical person might think that they are counting on the same benefit this time. Its like they assume hacking and meddling in our elections will always benefit them. I wonder why that is?