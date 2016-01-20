President Trump endorses Jeff Johnson
GOP seal of approval. Don Davis at the Fargo Forum reports President Trump tweeted his endorsement of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jeff Johnson: "Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, Aug. 15, the day after Minnesota's primary election: 'Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for Governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November!' Trump has not been involved in the governor's race, as he has been with the GOP campaign of Pete Stauber in northeastern Minnesota's 8th Congressional District."
Handling it head-on, just not now. Torey Van Oot and David Weigel of the Washington Post attended Keith Ellison's primary night gathering and tried to speak to him about the recent abuse allegations: "At his victory party, Ellison, who had not given the media notice about his recent public events, said he would deal with the charges now that the primary was over. 'We’re going to talk about all of this stuff in the days to come,' Ellison told reporters. 'I want to honor you guys and let you know; we’re not trying to avoid the topic. We will handle it head-on. They are not true, but we will handle them in the days to come.'"
Bad dog. Sarah Horner at the Pioneer Press reports a Minnesota federal judge has ruled a woman bitten by a police dog last year deserves a jury award: "The dog bit [Desiree] Collins’ lower left leg and clamped onto her right arm, eventually knocking Collins out of her shoes as the dog dragged her to the ground, the lawsuit said. Collins screamed in pain as officers issued 10 'release' commands to the dog and Schmidt tried to use the dog’s E-Collar, an electronic shock device, to elicit her release."
Related canine law enforcement news. Bob Collins at MPR News has a short on the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning a Court of Appeals ruling on Fourth Amendment rights regarding sniffing dogs: "The police were working on a tip that [Cortney John] Edstrom was dealing meth in his Brooklyn Park apartment in 2015. Without a warrant, they brought in a dog that alerted them to the presence of drugs in the apartment. Then they got a warrant for a search, in which drugs and a weapon were found. While a person’s home can be considered constitutionally protected, the Supreme Court said today, an apartment hallway is not, even if the dog had to sniff at the seam of Edstrom’s door to smell the drugs."
