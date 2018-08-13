Rep. Keith Ellison denies domestic violence allegations
On the accusations leveled against Rep. Keith Ellison, MPR’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Keith Ellison, one of the leading candidates to be Minnesota's next attorney general, confronted allegations Sunday of domestic abuse of a former girlfriend that surfaced days before the election that will decide the party's nominee. The allegation that the physical abuse was caught on video was posted to Facebook late Saturday night by the woman's son, four days before Minnesota's primary election, where Ellison is facing off against four other Democrats for the open attorney general's seat. Ellison is a six-term 5th District congressman and the perceived front-runner in the race. In a written statement Sunday, Ellison denied the incident. He said he was in a ‘long-term relationship’ that ended in 2016 but he denied the allegation of abuse.”
At Fox News, Robert Gearty says: “On Sunday, Karen Monahan said that what her son posted was the truth. ‘What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true.@keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him.’ Karen Monahan did not respond to a request from The Associated Press asking for copies of the video or text messages.”
In the PiPress, Dave Orrick says, “No major media outlets — and it appears no media outlets at all — had previously published anything specific on the matter, which comes during a notorious time as the primary approaches: Media outlets are often wary of publishing hard-to-substantiate allegations against any candidate during the final weekend before any election. … As of Sunday afternoon, here are some key questions that we don’t have clear answers to: Does a video showing physical abuse exist, or did it ever? If so, who’s seen it? (Again, Monahan’s son said he’s seen it. He told the Star-Tribune he’s not in possession of it. Monahan herself has said, ‘What my son said is true.’ Ellison says, ‘This video does not exist’ and denies any physical abuse.) What do the text messages show, and are they objective evidence of abuse? Or will it remain a proverbial ‘she said-he said,’ and what will the public make of that?”
Up at the Duluth News-Tribune, Brooks Johnson writes: “On the fence about buying the next iPhone? If you're a state employee, consider it a contribution to your retirement account. Apple is the No. 1 stock held by Minnesota's public pension funds, with the state holding more than $870 million of the company at the end of 2017. Tech stocks overall comprise six of the top 10 equity holdings, up from four out of 10 in 2013. There's no strategic reason for that change — it's just where the market is at.”
Also in the News Tribune, Robert Engel serves a commentary saying, “This summer's Amazon Prime Day once again was lauded for offering some of the best deals of the year in online shopping. But a closer look at the stream of corporate welfare that has helped fuel the rapid growth of Amazon's flagship subscription service reveals that Prime is a raw deal for consumers and taxpayers alike. Minnesota lawmakers must think long and hard before giving another penny to the third-richest company in the world. Analysts say the true value of the Prime package — which includes music and video streaming, books, clothing, food, and, of course, expedited shipping service — is over $780 per year. But members still only pay $119 for their Prime subscription. This seemingly unbeatable deal for consumers only begins to make sense in light of the fact that Amazon has built its business model with a big assist from government handouts.”
For Fox 9, Iris Perez says, “The mistake cost him thousands of dollars in back tax returns, but thanks to a Fox 9 report and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one Minnesota father of three can breathe a sigh of relief. According to the IRS, Adam Ronning has been dead most of his life, but Ronning didn’t start running into trouble with it until about 2009. Now, almost a decade later, Ronning is 35 and hopeful this is the end of his tax problems. When Klobuchar saw Ronning Sunday, she joked about how alive he looked. ‘I appreciate everything you’ve done’, Ronning said to the Senator. Over the last 15 months they’ve placed call after call all to reverse the IRS’ false declaration that this tax-paying father of three is dead. It was a problem they were told was solved last year.”
At MPR, Jiwon Choi says, “President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for six northern Wisconsin counties affected by flash flooding in June. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday that the federal declaration covers Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, and Iron counties. Heavy rains and storms damaged many roads and highways in the area as they sent creeks and rivers out of their banks on June 16 and 17.”
In the Strib Jeremy Olson says, “Coon Rapids police have investigated a viral video of a local teenage girl passing a marijuana pipe to a grade-school-aged relative to smoke. Tips via the department’s social media sites led to the investigation Saturday morning, after one of the girls posted the video to her Facebook page. Police spokesperson Trish Heitman said all of the individuals in the video have been identified and are relatives, including a baby who is sitting next to the other girls during the drug use.”
Comments (8)
Ellison allegations
If the video exists, produce it. Otherwise, this is just another strategically timed smokebomb with no actual firepower behind it (and I'm really disappointed at Deb Hilstrom for passing on the Facebook post absent any actual evidence).
Abuse
I'm with Pat Berg. If there's a video, produce it. Otherwise, this strikes me as a Nixonian "dirty trick." that no one should take very seriously. Sorry to see it presented seriously in the 'Strib.
Eric Black's Article
I just went back and re-read Eric Black's 6/8/18 Minnpost article "To understand what just happened to the DFL, you need to understand Mike Hatch". I wasn't sure what to make of it at the time, but it now provides a possible background narrative for a lot of the past week's stories about Swanson's AG office staff and Hilstrom passing on Facebook posts with accusations about Ellison.
Two observations.1. Weren't
Two observations.
1. Weren't there allegations of abuse during Ellison's first campaign for office?
2. In 2006, the Star Trib ran a story about abuse allegations which were leveled at Ellison's opponent, Alan Fine...a decade earlier. The case had been dropped, and the record was expunged but the Strib still thought it was newsworthy.
What a mess
On one hand, it seems that the #MeToo movement has been weaponized. This really looks like a political takedown.
On the other hand, this woman really was in a relationship with Ellison and she, herself, has confirmed the allegations.
When these kind of allegations come up, the response by the defenders of the accused is to ask for proof. In many cases, there isn’t proof outside of the word of the alleged victim.
In this case, there is a video. In fact, the only way the son knows about it is from watching the video. That whole story seems very odd, but since there is a video, it needs to be produced. Maybe not to the public, but to someone independent who can verify its true.
video
"In this case, there is a video." No, until a video is produced, this is not a fact.
Let's say there is a video.
Just for starters.
Who took it?
Why didn't that person call 911 instead of filming the alleged abuse?
Is the video of such unimpeachable clarity that there's no doubt that it's Ellison?
If not, does he say, "I'm Keith Ellison and I won't be treated this way!"?
Is it a coincidence that the woman in question is writing a book?
I'm beginning the think the DFL doesn't want to win. They keep torpedoing their best candidates and legislators. #MeToo has gone from being a movement to a mockery, an ugly tool wielded the way Joe McCarthy used Communism.
Not a fan.
I'm not a fan of Mr. Ellison nor was I of the last two Minnesota celebrities (Keillor and Franken) to be taken down. But I would like to see a process other than the court of public opinion where they are guilty even if they are proven innocent.