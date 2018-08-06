St. Paul Mayor Carter proposes tax levy increase, investments in youth programs, streets and housing
From MPR: “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proposes to raise property taxes to pay for more programs for youth, businesses and to reconstruct streets. The mayor gave his first budget address at Washington Technology Magnet School in the city's North End. The proposed levy increase of 11.5 percent amounts to around $76 more per year for a median-value home, Carter said, and would fund ‘$16 million of new investments in our children and families, our workers, businesses and innovators, and our streets, sidewalks and bikeways.’”
In The Intercept, Rachel M. Cohen writes: “On Monday, The Intercept reported that Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson relied on her official government staff for political work, sourced largely to unnamed employees. In the 48 hours after the story’s publication, more than a dozen individuals, including seven more former employees, contacted The Intercept and shared stories of being asked to volunteer politically that corroborated our report. … One name that was repeatedly mentioned was D’Andre Norman, someone said to be instrumental in pressuring staffers to do Swanson’s political bidding. Norman left the office in 2014 and is listed in state records as a mid-level employee, but sources claimed he was a close Swanson ally for years. The Intercept contacted Norman and asked him about his political involvement with Swanson. He agreed to tell his story. … ‘It was all true, unfortunately,’ said Norman of The Intercept’s report. ‘Nothing in there was not right and correct.’”
At MPR, Brian Bakst reports, “Within a week of the primary election, Attorney General Lori Swanson began airing a television commercial in heavy rotation Thursday that says U.S. Rep. Tim Walz has not been an effective opponent to President Donald Trump because the six-term congressman has been distracted by his run for higher office. Swanson and Walz are locked in a three-way battle for the DFL nomination for governor with state Rep. Erin Murphy. ‘Say 'no' to no-show Walz’, the ad concludes, accusing the congressman of missing 60 percent of House votes this year.”
An MPR story by Dan Kraker says, “If you've had spinal fusion surgery in Minnesota, the hospital may have charged as little as $12,000 for the procedure — or as much as $80,000. That's one of the findings of a study released by the Minnesota Health Department Thursday. The report not only found huge variations in the prices charged among hospitals but even wide swings within individual hospitals, for a single procedure.”
From Mike Hughlett at the Strib: “Xcel Energy’s $136 million windfall from last year’s federal tax act will be passed directly to its Minnesota customers through refunds, state utility regulators ruled Thursday. Customers of Minnesota’s other investor-owned utilities will also receive refunds — or smaller rate increases — due to the 2017 tax law, which slashed the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Xcel’s average residential electricity customer — someone who pays $85 to $90 per month — will get a refund of about $45 as a one-time bill credit.”
MPR reports, “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Thursday put all of Minnesota's western border under an air quality alert through Saturday morning as wildfire smoke continues to push in from western Canada. Affected areas in Minnesota include Worthington, Marshall, Ortonville, Alexandria, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau and Bemidji, and the tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake and Upper Sioux.”
From KXRA in Alexandria: “Health officials say four cases of West Nile virus has been reported in Minnesota. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that as of Tuesday there have been four confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the state this year. Health officials say the four cases were discovered after those affected donated blood and it tested positive for the virus when screened. The Minnesota Department of Health says West Nile virus is the most commonly reported mosquito-borne disease in Minnesota.”
Says Andy Mannix of the Strib, “The head of the Minneapolis police union disputed city officials’ concerns that he may have violated city policy when he and seven other uniformed officers appeared in a promotional mailer for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty alongside a message calling for a crackdown on undocumented immigration. In an interview, Lt. Bob Kroll attributed the outrage from Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members to the union having endorsed a Republican.”
