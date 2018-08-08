Train derailment in St. Paul spills 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into Mississippi River
The Pioneer Press’ Tad Vezner and David Knutsen write: “A locomotive derailed on a railroad bridge spanning the Mississippi River in St. Paul early Wednesday, spilling some 3,200 gallons of diesel fuel into the water. Absorbent booms to collect the spilled diesel were placed shortly after it was reported just south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport, according to Walker Smith, a spokesman with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The derailment occurred around 2 a.m. on the Hoffman Swing Bridge between St. Paul and South St. Paul when one of the two Union Pacific Railroad locomotives jumped the tracks, Smith said.”
On that backlog of elder abuse cases, Chris Serres of the Star Tribune says, “State health regulators have eliminated a massive backlog of unresolved complaints alleging abuse and neglect at Minnesota senior care facilities, while fulfilling a promise to dramatically speed up investigations into new complaints. Minnesota started the year with 3,147 reports of abuse and maltreatment that needed to be investigated, including incidents in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. The backlog had become so severe that it sometimes took state investigators months or even years to complete investigations ….”
MPR reports, “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday put much of northwestern and north-central Minnesota under an air quality alert through Thursday morning as a smoke plume makes its way southeast out of western Canada. The agency noted that visibility in southern Manitoba has decreased to four miles due to smoke, ‘indicating an increase in fine particle concentrations’ to levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, people with respiratory problems and those working outside.”
For The Hill, Aris Foley writes, “Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) on Thursday declared Aug. 8 ‘Beyoncé and Jay-Z Day.’ ‘Beyoncé and Jay-Z have taken home numerous awards from platforms such as the Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, among others and have sold millions of records worldwide,’ the Minnesota Democrat said of his decision in the official proclamation.… The move comes two years after the governor declared May 23 officially ‘Beyoncé Day’ in his state.”
In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan reports, “Six years ago, IPS Solar in Roseville had just four employees. Today, it has more than 40 and expects to keep growing. Eric Pasi, chief development officer of the commercial solar developer and installer, says much of that increase is due to legislation approved in 2013 that required more of the state’s energy to be produced from solar power. … Minnesota is now home to more than 59,000 clean energy jobs and more than 25 percent of the state’s energy comes from renewable sources.”
For the Strib, John Reinan writes, “Two environmental groups on Wednesday filed an appeal challenging the state’s environmental impact statement for the proposed $2.6 billion Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. In a filing with the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Friends of the Headwaters and the indigenous environmental group Honor the Earth asked the court to examine the environmental-review process leading up to a permit granted in June by the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for the 340-mile pipeline.”
Also in the Strib, Stephen Montemayor reports, “By one estimate, William De Roo-Ramirez drove more than 1,000 pounds of Mexican meth up to Minnesota in the months before his January arrest along an Oklahoma highway. But on Wednesday, standing before a federal judge in Minneapolis, the 26-year-old Mexico native became the latest in an unending list of young men and women caught ferrying record amounts of the drug to the Upper Midwest at the behest of cartels many miles away. … Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Doty on Wednesday handed down more than 10 years in prison to a man ensnared in the biggest takedown of meth ever confirmed bound to Minnesota, a state hand-picked to serve as a key hub for Mexican cartel distribution in the region.”
At NBC News Likhitha Butchireddygari says, “Minnesota, a swing state that has been attacked by foreign hackers more than once, has millions in federal funds to spend on election security ahead of the 2018 midterms — but will be the only state in the country that can't touch that cash because of a standoff between Republicans and Democrats. Mark Ritchie, a Democrat who served as Minnesota's secretary of state from 2007 to 2015, blamed the impasse on ‘partisan football,’ and said that election interference ‘is either not being taken seriously or, what I fear, it's the object of high alarm by some and for others, they're just fine with it.’ Minnesota was one of the 21 states targeted by the Russians in 2016. Ritchie has also described previous attacks on Minnesota's online systems by foreign hackers to NBC News.”
