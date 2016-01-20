Whalen to retire at the end of the WNBA season
End of an era. Kent Youngblood at the Star Tribune recalls Lindsay Whalen's Hall of Fame career as she announces her retirement from the WNBA: "First, and perhaps the most essential, is that Whalen will retire as the all-time winningest player in league history. In 15 seasons she has been a part of 322 wins, easily the most in league history. Add to that her 54 playoff wins — 40 with the Lynx and 14 with a Suns team that made two trips to the finals with her in 2004 and ’05. That is second in league history only to teammate Rebekkah Brunson. The Lynx have won 71.4 percent of their games since Whalen came back home to Minnesota, via trade, in 2010."
Cold as ICE. Riham Feshir at MPR News reports on Minnesota businesses being hit with employment authorization inspections as part of the government's ramped up enforcement to discourage illegal work: "[St. Agnes Baking Co.] sold bread to Twin Cities restaurants like the Loon Cafe, Burger Jones, and Bull's Horn and venues like the St. Paul Hotel, Mystic Lake Casino and U.S. Bank Stadium. … St. Agnes made about $3.5 million in sales last year, he added. It had about 50 employees on its books, including Latinos who'd been there for over a decade. … But when what's called a 'notice of inspection' arrived in the mail late last year, everything quickly changed."
Wedge issues. Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press has the unseemly tale of a Hamline professor filing to take the name of a critic's blog: "On Friday, [John] Edwards, 37, discovered his days as a 'hyper-local news' source may be numbered. A reader pointed him to a series of recent legal filings from an elected official laying claim to the same business name — 'WedgeLive' and 'Wedge Live' — through the Minnesota secretary of state’s office and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office."
Inside the AG's office. Christina Palladino at FOX 9 interviews D'Andre Norman about what went on in the attorney general's office under the leadership of Lori Swanson: [Norman] went on to work for Swanson as a utility consumer dispute resolution mediator, but Norman says he spent close to 80 percent of his time as her political handler, recruiting volunteers for campaign events and keeping tabs on who was truly loyal. 'She wanted people to staff her, certain things had to be done, certain things had to look right and that was my job for instance, to make sure that got done but a lot of that was done on the clock.'"
