116 deaths on Minnesota roads between Memorial and Labor Day

The 100 days between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day are believed to be the deadliest on Minnesota roads. The Forum News Services has this year’s numbers: “116 people were killed on Minnesota roads. That’s 52 percent of all traffic fatalities so far this year and a decrease of five deaths from the same period in 2017. Preliminary numbers show at least eight deaths are known to be caused by distraction, 32 are speed related, 30 involve alcohol, 17 were not wearing seat belts and 40 were motorcyclists. Of those 40 bikers, 70 percent were not wearing helmets, the DPS said.”

Jon Collins at MPR News has the latest on the case of former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor: “Judge Kathryn Quaintance wrote in her decision on Tuesday that Noor’s attorneys argued in private on Aug. 19 that sealing a suppression motion and ‘correlating exhibits’ are necessary to protect ‘confidential and medically privileged’ information. Quaintance wrote that ’embarrassing and private records are routinely admitted to court proceedings open to the public,’ and that the defense didn’t present evidence ‘to support the proposed sealing of a pretrial motion to suppress on these grounds.’“

Banner 1_CloseGap

Libor Jany at the Star Tribune reports on MPD’s backlog of public-records requests: “Nearly two months after the launch, department officials maintain that the new system is working as designed. ButThis has led to delays in processing requests, ranging from one to three weeks. As a result, some records clerks have begun signing off their e-mails with a message acknowledging the new system and its delays.”

Jenny Berg at the St. Cloud Times reviews internal VA documents published by USA Today and The Boston Globe about the St. Cloud VA Health Care System: “The St. Cloud VA got a rating of two of five stars as of Dec. 31, 2017. It scored worse than private nursing homes nationwide on six of the 11 quality indicators.… Barry Venable, public affairs officer for the St. Cloud VA, said VA nursing homes tend to have a higher proportion of residents with various conditions that really aren’t seen in nursing homes.”

The AP has a few more details on the arrest of Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong in Minneapolis over the weekend: “A Minneapolis police report says the arrest of Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, was over a felony rape accusation. The report doesn’t provide details of the alleged incident. No charges have been filed against the billionaire, also known as Richard Liu.… JD.com official Zhang Shuhan said Monday that Liu was back in China.“

In other news…

Another density issue: “They Come In Peace (sort of): Coyotes find a new home in the Twin Cities” [City Pages]

Iron Range: “Will Minnesota’s 8th District swing or rust shut?” [Minnesota Brown]

Toys R whom? “Target Joins a Crowded Field Pursuing Toys R Us’ Market Share” [Motley Fool]

For those still paying attention: “Sano carted off with leg bruise as Twins’ ‘opener’ strategy fails again” [Star Tribune]

Can we leave this guy alone now? “Twenty years after miss, former Vikings kicker Gary Anderson at peace in Canadian Rockies” [Pioneer Press]