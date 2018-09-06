Augsburg professor facing deportation granted emergency stay of removal

At MPR, Riham Feshir reports, “Just in time for the start of the semester, an Augsburg professor will be able to teach African-American literature and postcolonial fiction, now that he’s been granted temporary relief from deportation back to Kenya. Mzenga Wanyama, 60, has been working at Augsburg for the past 13 years. He’s been living in the United States since 1991. Wanyama moved from Kenya on a student visa. He attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. and the University of Minnesota. After his visa expired, he applied for asylum. But the immigration court, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against him.”

Also at MPR, Tim Nelson writes, “The Minnesota State Fair has one thing to say about the throngs that have been setting attendance records in recent years. More. ‘You know, even on our biggest days, there’s plenty of room for people’, said general manager Jerry Hammer. And even as attendance topped the 2 million mark for the first time ever, the fair is getting ready to expand again with a $14 million makeover for the northwest corner, poised to break ground next month.”

From a KSTP-TV story: “Minnesota exports reached record-setting numbers in the second quarter of 2018, according to a release from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Export sales reached $5.9 billion in this year’s second quarter, a 15 percent increase over last year’s second quarter, DEED said. ‘Minnesota businesses made an additional $780 million in export sales between the second quarters of 2017 and 2018,’ said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. ‘Our state continues to have a robust international customer base and investment opportunities.’”

Says Dee DePass for the Strib, “Mayo Clinic will spend $800 million to expand in Arizona and Florida in an effort to increase its patient surgery, treatment and parking accommodations. Rochester-based Mayo said Wednesday it plans to nearly double the size of its Phoenix campus with a $648 million project dictated by patient growth and the success of its operation there. Mayo’s project in Phoenix, dubbed ‘Arizona Forward,’ will add 1.4 million square feet onto its existing 30-year-old Phoenix campus, making it one of Mayo’s institution’s largest expansions. The expansion in Jacksonville, Fla., which will include a medical building and parking, will cost $144 million, officials said.”

Also, Miguel Otárola of the Strib reports, “A preschool, a luxury car dealership and a Dunkin’ Donuts are just a few of the projects underway in Richfield, an inner-ring suburb that’s suddenly in the midst of a makeover. More than $200 million worth of redevelopment is happening within the city’s seven square miles, officials announced last week. … A $25 million Jaguar and Land Rover dealership owned by Morrie’s Automotive Group, approved last winter, will rise on property once home to the Adler Graduate School and Jim Ramstad Community Services Center. The largest project underway is the Chamberlain, a $43 million development that includes 284 new apartments and 33 renovated units, also near the Target plaza. The complex is set to open next fall.”