Big uptick in complaints to review board about Minneapolis police

MPD blues. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Complaints about Minneapolis police misconduct to a civilian review board have surpassed last year’s total with more than three months left in 2018, with no singular explanation as to why. … According to its latest data, the Office of Police Conduct Review has received 334 citizen complaints so far this year after receiving 236 in all of 2017. Dozens more are dismissed each year because they involve officers from other departments or complainants who won’t cooperate with investigators. … The 141 civilian complaints filed in the months of April, May and June were the most in a quarter since the OPCR took over investigating most citizen complaints from the department’s internal affairs unit. … OPCR director Imani Jaafar sees no single explanation for the rise in complaints, which range from foul language to excessive force.”

KSTP’s Eric Chaloux reports: “Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor and National Democratic Committee spokespersons confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that… It’s been one month since Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin announced their lawyers were investigating Ellison after his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan stepped forward days before the primary election.”

St. Paul getting a little more saintly. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges writes: “A fast-growing church is moving into the former McNally Smith College of Music building in downtown St. Paul. … River Valley Church has a one-year lease with an option to renew. It will hold its first worship services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. … Founded in Rosemount in 1995, River Valley now records a live service every Saturday in Apple Valley and replays it Sunday mornings at nine locations. They say nearly 10,000 people attend services each weekend.”

Almost catching up with the civilized world. MPR’s Martin Moylan reports: “With the unemployment rate down in the low single digits, employers often lament they’re having a hard time finding employees. Economists are stumped at why wages haven’t gone up in response. But many organizations are enhancing benefits to help attract and retain employees. … For Kelsey Roemhildt, her pregnancy is turning out to be well-timed. She is expecting her first child in January. That’s when her employer — General Mills — will be more than doubling its paid maternity leave. New birth mothers will get 18 to 20 weeks off with pay.”

