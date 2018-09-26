Cargill recall includes ground beef sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin

KSTP has a short that localizes the Cargill recall: “The recall of more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef voluntarily recalled as a result of a possible E. coli contamination includes meat sold in a number of stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide are included in the recall. Aldi stores in Wisconsin and Minnesota are also included.“

Christina Palladino at FOX9 obtained a VA report on the way the Minneapolis hospital handled a patient seeking help for depression: “The report highlights a number of times where a local team of healthcare professionals mismanaged follow-up treatment for a veteran who committed suicide back in February. It was in the parking lot of the Minneapolis VA hospital that police found the Iraq war veteran had shot himself.”

WCCO has a piece on an employee at the Fridley Target suing over harassment: “The lawsuit alleges that shortly after [Eva] Biswas began working at the Target location on 755 53rd Avenue in Fridley last November, a manager there, only identified in the complaint as “Phil,” would stare at her breasts and purposely brush up against them as he passed her in the hallways. … The complaint says that on April 20 Phil led Biswas into an office room, locked the door and dangled underwear, which had been laid on a chair in the room, in front of Biswas’s face.”

The Associated Press reports on a guilty plea in connection to the 2017 bombing of the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center: “by threatening to damage tracks if the railroad didn’t pay ransom. Hari, McWhorter and Morris also are charged in Minnesota with the August 2017 bombing of the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. No one was injured.”

Karen Zamora at the Star Tribune offers details on a new Metro Transit response team tasked with handling homeless citizens on buses and light rail: “Buses and light rail in the Twin Cities have become a homeless shelter of sorts, prompting Metro Transit to come up with a new initiative to deal with the issue. About 180 to 250 homeless people ride each night, Metro Transit Police Chief John Harrington said Tuesday. ‘For one, transit is safe. … It is a dry and a sanitary space,’ the chief said.”

In other news…

Superior news: “Great Lakes cleanup comes with an economic ripple effect” [Star Tribune]

It’s getting cold: “Minneapolis leaders to vote Wednesday on relocating homeless encampment” [KMSP]

Family tradition: “David Wellstone continues his father’s work on mental health” [Mankato Free Press]

Long overdue: “Retired U prof, Holocaust survivor’s German citizenship restored — decades after Nazis took it from him” [Pioneer Press]

Indignant Minnesotans: “Why Twins legend Joe Mauer is ridiculed by some lifetime fans” [Sports Illustrated]

Bob Collins on Mark Craig: “Sportswriter takes heat for suggesting Griffen at fault for his illness” [MPR]

Ditch weed: “130 pounds of marijuana found in High Forest Township ditch” [Rochester Post Bulletin]