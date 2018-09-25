Corrections officer dies after responding to assault at Oak Park Heights prison

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports, “A corrections officer at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights suffered a medical emergency and died Monday afternoon after responding to an inmate assault on another officer, Department of Corrections officials said. Joseph Parise, 37, died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The cause of death was not immediately known. Parise, who had worked for the DOC for four years, was one of several officers who responded after an inmate assaulted an officer about noon on Monday. … After returning to his post, Parise experienced a medical emergency and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling and Liz Sawyer report: “Vikings Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen remains away from the team for what coach Mike Zimmer called ‘a personal matter’ after Griffen was involved in a police incident Saturday afternoon. … Griffen’s name was redacted from an incident report released on Monday. Police responded to a call from the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis reporting a man was threatening to assault staff and was laying on the lobby floor, possibly under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. The suspect ‘said that if someone doesn’t let him in his room that he is going to shoot someone,’ according to the dispatcher. No gun was seen, the dispatcher added.”

A Forum News Service story says, “A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man whose buried body was uncovered by authorities Saturday. Jordan Jerome Dalman came to the sheriff’s office Friday afternoon and told deputies an incident happened at his home about 9 miles north of Pelican Rapids and someone died, a news release from the Otter Tail County sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, sheriff’s detectives, special agents and forensic personnel from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found the body of Dylan Butler with evidence of gunshot wounds at the residence … .”

Writes Stribber Paul Walsh, “Dayquan Hodge, 18, remained hospitalized Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center with what the State Patrol said were life-threatening injuries sustained after he raced down Cedar Avenue and broadsided a pickup truck at E. 35th Street about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. … ‘He’s not taking what he did lightly,’ Brown said. ‘He feels really bad for the lives he has destroyed. He is willing to take responsibility for the part he played.’”

Says Tim Pugmire at MPR, he was running against. Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud is now the lone candidate in District 14B. Jim Knoblach suspended his campaign Friday ahead of an MPR News report on allegations his adult daughter made about years of inappropriate physical contact. Wolgamott says the situation is tragic, but he won’t make any changes in the way he is campaigning. ‘I’m a ninth-grade football coach, and I always teach my players to block until the final whistle,’ Wolgamott said.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, John Myers says, “Minnesota’s wolf population last winter was down some from the previous winter but statistically unchanged, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. The DNR’s winter population estimate came in at 2,655 wolves spread among 465 packs. Because the margin of error in the estimate is so big, plus or minus 700, that number is pretty close to the 2,856 wolves in 500 packs reported in 2017.”

Seen the time-lapse of the William Irvin being backed out of its slip in Duluth? Here’s Dan Kraker at MPR. “You think parallel parking is hard? Try threading a mammoth Great Lakes freighter through the opening of a narrow drawbridge — with only 7 inches to spare on either side. That was the tricky task that crews in Duluth faced late Friday night, when they had to move the landmark William A. Irvin museum ship from the berth it has called home for decades.”

RIP. Says Rick Nelson for the Strib, “Barbara Flanagan, a former influential and indefatigable reporter, editor and columnist for the Star Tribune, died peacefully in her Wayzata home on Monday. She was 94. … Although remembered as a tireless advocate for downtown vitality and historic preservation — at a time when neither was a mainstream topic — Flanagan’s one-of-a-kind journalism career, which spanned 44 years, started in 1944 in the promotions department at the Minneapolis Times. Flanagan recalled in 1988 that she ‘wrote house ads, did the company newsletter, read the funnies on WTCN, wrote Dick Cullum’s radio show, did my own women’s sports show on radio, interviewing people like the championship lady wrestler.’”