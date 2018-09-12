Federal judge in Minnesota orders mediation in NHL concussion lawsuit

An AP story by John Wawrow says, “NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman downplayed the significance of entering mediation with former players in a bid to settle a concussion lawsuit, saying Tuesday the league is simply following a judge’s order. … He said he had nothing to add when asked if there has been progress, and Bettman reiterated the NHL’s position on the lawsuit hasn’t changed, by saying: ‘We also think the lawsuit doesn’t have merit.’ Bettman spoke to the AP while attending the NHL officials training camp in Buffalo, New York. Stuart Davidson, one of the attorneys representing the players, disputed Bettman’s assertion on the merits of the lawsuit, while confirming the two sides were asked to enter mediation by U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in Minnesota.”

Says Tim Harlow for the Star Tribune, “Temperatures in the 80s this week have it feeling like summer, but fall color won’t wait for a cold front. Trees are already showing orange, yellow and red hues in northwestern Minnesota, and starting this week the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will post weekly reports on its website as the color wave treks south across the state. This should be a banner year to explore the multicolored landscape, said Val Cervenka, who works in the DNR’s forestry division and provides the annual color forecast.”

From WISC-TV : “Minnesota regulators have. Protests erupted Tuesday as the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission met to discuss whether Enbridge met conditions earlier imposed by the panel. The PUC approved the project in June, giving Enbridge a green light to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota.”

In the Star Tribune, Mary Lynn Smith reports, “Minnesota health officials are looking for anyone who might have come in contact with two rabid bats that were dropped off last week at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center. An unidentified woman dropped off the dead bats to be tested for rabies at the St. Paul clinic and left before employees there could get any contact information. Health officials want to talk to the woman to learn where the bats were found and whether anyone came in contact with them while they were alive, when they could have transmitted the disease. Health officials ask anyone with information to call 651-201-5414 so a rabies disease specialist can assess whether someone should receive rabies prevention shots.”

For The Current, Jay Gabler reports, “First Avenue has announced that it’s purchased the Fine Line Music Café, taking control of the downtown music club on Oct. 1. ‘We’re incredibly excited to add the Fine Line to the First Avenue family, and really — more importantly — to keep this local venue independently owned and operated,’ said First Ave owner Dayna Frank in a press release. The acquisition marks the expansion of First Ave’s growing local music venue empire, which includes its landmark venue (including the attached 7th St Entry), the Turf Club on University Avenue, and co-management (though not ownership) of the Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul. The company books shows at venues across town, and is poised to further expand its operations when a planned riverfront amphitheater is built in the early 2020s.”

Stribber Matt McKinney says, “A video surfaced online Tuesday that shows the police chief of Madison Lake, Minn., population 1,017, complaining about non-English speakers at Yellowstone Park this summer, apparently while on vacation. Chief Daniel Bunde turned on his cellphone camera while sitting with others at the national park and, after telling his viewers where he was, turned the camera around to catch bits of the conversations going on around him. ‘All I hear is blablablablabla,’ he said. He tips his head forward a few times to show the ‘Veteran’ baseball cap he’s wearing, before signing off with, ‘Wake up, America.’”

Also from the Strib, Dee DePass reporting, “Andersen Corp. will build a $105 million factory and distribution complex in Arizona. The Bayport-based window and door maker said Tuesday it is working with city officials in Goodyear, Ariz., near Phoenix to find a site for the complex. Once completed, the new facility will have about 415 workers. The new campus could expand, officials said, amounting to a total investment over years of more than $200 million.”

Says Lisa Kaczke in the Duluth News Tribune, “Although St. Louis County has concluded its review of Commissioner Pete Stauber’s use of his county email address for his Republican congressional campaign, it was a lingering issue for Commissioner Tom Rukavina on Tuesday. The St. Louis County Board and county staff remained mum on the topic throughout the board meeting and the board’s subsequent committee meeting on Tuesday until the last committee agenda item of ‘commissioner discussion items and reports.’ Rukavina said he has received questions from county employees and constituents regarding the issue and encouraged Stauber to release the emails to the public.”