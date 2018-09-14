Investigation finds Fairview Southdale violated patient’s privacy rights

In the Strib, Jeremy Olson reports, “A federal Medicare investigation has found that Fairview Southdale Hospital violated the privacy rights of certain patients by taping them without their knowledge during psychiatric evaluations in the emergency department. The investigation centered on a woman who was taken to the emergency room of the Edina hospital against her will in May 2017 because police officers feared she might harm herself or others, according to a summary document released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The woman discovered the taping because she had requested security camera footage from the hospital as part of a federal lawsuit regarding her emergency room admission and treatment by police.”

At MPR Tim Pugmire says , “Republican candidate Jeff Howe has been campaigning daily in Senate District 13, which stretches from Paynesville to Sauk Rapids. On a recent Friday, he had five incumbent Republican state senators and two state representatives helping knock on doors to spread his message. ‘We felt it was important for the state of Minnesota for the Republicans to hold the majority. Because we firmly believe in the agenda that we have and that the Republicans bring forth,’ he said. ‘We just don’t want that agenda that the Democrats bring to the table to be the majority in the Minnesota Senate’.Before Fischbach’s departure, Republicans controlled the Senate by one vote, 34-33.”

Says Hannah Jones for City Pages, “Going into the midterms, Minnesota has about 52,000 newly registered voters. That’s complete newbies, mind you – people who have never voted before. It’s nearly doubled since 2014, and that’s coming on the heels of the recent primary that produced the highest turnout since 1994. Even more interesting: About two-thirds of these new voters — nearly 36,000 people — are 18 to 30 years old. Higher registration doesn’t always lead to higher turnout. But if even a fraction of these people show up to the polls, it’s going to sway the outcome. Which prompts the question: Why do they suddenly care?”

This from Paul Walsh in the Strib, “Police Chief Chad Gulbranson said he was surprised to learn that the motorist who led one of his officers on a high-speed chase on a central Minnesota highway had had too much to drink. ‘Usually drunks don’t go that fast,’ the Osakis chief said Thursday. Unlicensed and allegedly intoxicated, Pedro E. Reyes Cartagena fled police at 128 mph, with a 14-year-old boy in the car, becoming one of the most noteworthy of the 1,400 motorists caught in the latest statewide crackdown on impaired driving. That pursuit was one of the most troubling incidents highlighted by the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) from a 17-day campaign that ended Sept. 2. The joint crackdown by more than 300 agencies snagged 1,369 motorists for drunken driving, one less than the last year’s campaign over the same time period, the DPS said.”

At WCCO-TV Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield says, “Golf is now a year ’round sport in Minnesota, as construction is complete on Topgolf, a three-story, open-air 215-yard golf range and bar. There are 46 Topgolf locations around the country, but this is the first one in Minnesota. You may have spotted it right off 94 in Brooklyn Center. There are three floors, 102 golf bays and endless anticipation. … They have cold weather locations like Denver and Chicago but they are doubling their heating devices in Minnesota.”

Says Emily Cassel for City Pages, “The Bon Appétit associate editor was in town recently to film a Minneapolis edition of his ‘Alex Eats it All’ series. The goal? Wolf nine Jucy Lucys in just nine hours—a stomach-stretching quest that’s both a marathon and a sprint—and figure out which is best. He did it, though Twin Cities-based pals including ex-Twins pitcher man Glen Perkins provide some help. And he scarfed all nine oozing, greasy burgs while wearing a white shirt. Alex hits up, in order, the following Minneapolis and St. Paul spots: Blue Door Pub, Groveland Tap, the Nook, Peppers & Fries, 5-8 Club, Matt’s, Hell’s Kitchen, the 508 Bar, and, finally, the Crooked Pint Ale House. Each burger gets a nickname; Perkins picks ‘The Closer’ for the Nook’s burger—also the name of his Surly collab beer—no doubt an ‘homage’ to his days as a lights-out game-ender.”

This from John Ewoldt of the Strib, “At the end of this Rainbow, there are empty shelves and a lot of parking spaces. The last Rainbow food store, a name that not long ago was one of the largest grocery chains in Minnesota, will close on Monday. The store, at 2501 White Bear Av. in Maplewood’s Maple Ridge Center, opened in 1986. … The Rainbow chain peaked with more than 40 stores in the state. The chain’s owner, Milwaukee-based Roundy’s exited the market in 2014, when there were 27 Rainbow locations left. It sold 18 of the 27 stores to a consortium led by Supervalu, including the one in Maplewood. Just a block away, Supervalu also operated a location of its main retail chain, Cub Foods, the largest grocery in the Twin Cities market.”