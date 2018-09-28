Kavanaugh hearing prompts rallies in support of sexual violence victims

At MPR, Nina Moini and Gabriel Kwan report: “As Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave dueling testimonies on whether the judge sexually assaulted the professor at a party when they were in high school, hundreds of Minnesotans rallied on behalf of sexual violence victims with a singular message: We believe you. … Nearly 100 people gathered outside the Democratic senator’s Minneapolis office, lining the downtown sidewalk and carrying signs reading, ‘Believe women’ and ‘I Believe Christine.’ And in Hopkins, more than 200 students at Hopkins High School staged a sit-in Thursday morning to protest what they describe as the silencing of victims of sexual violence.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh an unusual question for a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee: Had he ever had so much to drink that he didn’t remember what happened the night before? ‘No … I think that you’ve probably had beer, senator,’ Kavanaugh replied. Klobuchar asked the question again. ‘You’re asking about a blackout — I don’t know, have you?’ Kavanaugh retorted, as viewers in an overflow room three floors above the hearing chambers gasped and groaned. … After a brief break, Kavanaugh apologized to Klobuchar for asking about her drinking habits.”

And in the Washington Post, columnist Jennifer Rubin writes, “Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh decided that to have any chance to reach the court, he would have to shed the pretense he was a fair-minded, calm, judicious thinker. He came out in the afternoon filled with venom, screaming at the committee. … The worst moment was his confrontation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) who questioned him about blackout drinking. She explained that she understood alcohol abuse because her father was an alcoholic. Have you ever blacked out? she asked. He sneered in response, “Have you?” It was a moment of singular cruelty and disrespect. One saw a flash in the exchange with Klobuchar the same sense of entitlement, cruelty and lack of simple decency that Christine Blasey Ford allegedly experienced way back when, the memory seared in her brain of two obnoxious teens laughing at her ordeal.”

For the Strib, Stephen Montemayor reports, “A state lawmaker is questioning a Minnesota film rebate program that benefited a new documentary about state Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis, a Democratic candidate for Congress. Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, said Thursday that she submitted a data request to the Minnesota Film and Television board seeking information about a 20 percent ‘Snowbate’ incentive received by the producers of the documentary ‘Time For Ilhan.’”

Paul Huttner at MPR says, “The season’s coldest air mass pours south into Minnesota Friday. By Saturday morning a hard freeze takes hold in much of northern Minnesota. Temperatures plunge into the 20s across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin by Saturday morning. … Southern Minnesota flirts with the freezing mark Saturday morning. I still think the inner Twin Cities metro core will escape freezing temperatures Saturday. But patchy frost is possible across most of southern Minnesota. Throw a sheet over those summer annuals just in case.”

Says Riham Feshir for MPR, “A Hennepin County judge on Thursday denied all motions to dismiss charges against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk and set an April 1, 2019 trial date. At a brief hearing, District Judge Kathryn Quaintance found probable cause to proceed with the case. Whether Noor fired at a specific person or ‘simply into the darkness’ is for the jury to decide, she said, citing elements of the third-degree murder statute.”

In the PiPress we learn: “‘We are not closing,’ says O’Gara’s Bar and Grill in St. Paul. ‘We are reinventing ourselves.’ And that reinvention begins after the beloved Snelling Avenue watering closes after Saturday night’s bash with Martin Zellar playing in the ‘shanty’ music club. The owners of O’Gara’s Bar and Grill are demolishing the 77-year-old pub in order to build a multi-story apartment building with space for a smaller version of their popular tavern on the ground level.”

Dan Kraker at MPR reports, “She slowly turned her head from side to side, sniffed the island air, and 20 seconds later, the 75-pound, four-year-old gray wolf darted out of a small crate to explore her new home, Isle Royale National Park. The female wolf, along with a five-year old male, are the first part of a broader effort to relocate 20 to 30 wolves to the remote island on Lake Superior — an attempt to rebuild the island’s decimated wolf population and restore the predator-prey balance in the park between wolves and moose. The wolves were captured Wednesday from different packs on the Grand Portage Indian Reservation in far northeastern Minnesota. They have thick coats of light tan, gray, and white fur with black markings. They were flown to Isle Royale, vaccinated, fitted with GPS collars, and released at two different sites on the island.”

Andrew Krammer of the Strib says, “Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen made his first public comments, on Instagram, since undergoing a mental health evaluation following two police incidents last weekend. Griffen, the 30-year-old team captain, said he’s ‘focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time’ and thanked his family, team and fans for their support. Griffen vowed to return to the Vikings ‘a much-improved person and player.’”