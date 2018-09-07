Kevin Garnett sues accountant for stealing $77 million

According to the AP, “Kevin Garnett is suing an accountant and his firm, alleging they helped a wealth manager steal $77 million from the retired Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star. The federal malpractice lawsuit alleges Kentucky-based accountant Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs enabled Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to defraud Garnett through businesses in which Garnett and Banks shared an interest. The lawsuit contends Wertheim ‘possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett’s money and did nothing about it.’”

Reports William Bornhoft of Patch, “Hy-Vee Supermarket stores are becoming increasingly popular throughout the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area. Since 2015, the Iowa-based chained has opened stores in Eagan, Cottage Grove, Lakeville, New Hope, Oakdale, Brooklyn Park, Shakopee and Savage. The company plans to open stores in Robbinsdale and Plymouth this fall. A location for Spring Lake Park was approved by the city council in July.”

For City Pages, Hannah Jones tells us , “Say it with us: Rochester’s fun! Yeah, we’re talking about Rochester, Minnesota. The same Rochester that’s home of the sprawling Mayo Clinic and most of its 32,000 employees. If you live there, you either are or know someone who works at the hospital, and the rest of the city sort of fits around it like an exoskeleton. But there may be more to this town than Mayo’s long shadow. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the United States Census Bureau,It gets better. When it comes to cost of living, student employment, and city access, Rochester didn’t even make the top 10. The category that sent it over the top — where it scored No. 10 overall — was ‘nightlife and fun.’”

Stribber Rochelle Olson has this story, “A methamphetamine arrest by Minnesota-based U.S. marshals led to the rescue of 1,300 animals from a suspected dog and cockfighting operation in Pierce County, Wis., about an hour east of Minneapolis, the sheriff reported Thursday. Marshals went to the property to arrest Houa Yang on a felony methamphetamine charge last week. While there, they found an indoor marijuana-growing operation, a pound of dried marijuana, four pounds of meth in a safe and more than 1,300 animals living in ‘deplorable conditions,’ Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said.”

Says Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, “Contract workers are suing Husky Energy in Douglas County Circuit Court for injuries they received in an explosion at the company’s oil refinery this year. The civil lawsuit is separate from a class action lawsuit filed against Husky by Superior residents on Aug. 20. … The men allege Husky was negligent and failed to warn workers about dangers on site. They also claim the company didn’t properly train or supervise contractors and failed to provide adequate safety equipment. They say Husky should be held liable for their injuries and are seeking a jury trial. They’re also seeking damages for pain and suffering, medical costs and lost wages in excess of $10,000.”

In the PiPress Josh Verges writes, “A former student’s father is suing St. Paul Public Schools after an elementary science teacher referenced the achievement gap in response to student misbehavior in his classroom. Dennis Verrett Jr. said in a U.S. District Court complaint that the incident created a hostile learning environment for his fifth-grade daughter, who is black. The family, which had gone out of its way to attend the school, moved to another district after officials failed to meaningfully address the situation, he wrote. Expo Elementary science teacher James Hinkley, 59, made similar comments during two class periods of fourth- and fifth-graders in June 2017, a school district investigation found.”

For the Strib Liz Sawyer and Mara Klecker report, “The Minnesota Department of Corrections delayed the reopening of an industrial building on its sprawling Stillwater prison campus this week after 30 employees refused to work there, citing fears for their safety. Corrections officers banded together to demand additional security cameras and increased staffing in the prison’s vocational workshops nearly two months after fellow officer Joseph Gomm was beaten to death by an inmate.”

Says a KMSP-TV story, “Brooklyn Center police have identified a suspect after someone rearranged the letters of an Arby’s sign so it contained two offensive words. The sign above an Arby’s restaurant in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota reportedly contained a racist and a sexist word on it, prompting a police investigation Sep. 1. Photos submitted by Fox 9 viewers showed the sign, which read ‘Now Hiring’ across the top. Underneath that line, however, a racial slur and a sexist word were both displayed. … According to a criminal complaint, [Usindini Christopher] Colling-Harper altered the sign in the early morning Sep. 1. He was also the first person to post on social media about the sign at 3:31 a.m. During an interview with Colling-Harper, he told investigators he changed the letters on the sign because, ‘he was bored while waiting for a bus and thought it would be funny.’”