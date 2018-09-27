Minneapolis Council approves site for relocation of homeless camp

Three months ago, the first tent sprang up along the narrow 1,000-foot strip of land just north of East Phillips Park, and at the moment 70 more sit amid an orderly array of sleeping bags, outhouses, police presence, and most any other amenity that makes a society a society.

The Star Tribune’s Mukhtar M. Ibrahim writes: “The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to move what some call the ‘Wall of Forgotten Natives’ to a 1.5-acre property owned by the Red Lake Nation. It came five days after Mayor Jacob Frey and representatives of 10 tribes said the industrial site was the best alternative, after the council had rejected two other locations. For months, dozens of people have been living in a growing tent camp along Hiawatha and Franklin avenues in south Minneapolis. Many are American Indians and have brought problems of homelessness and drug abuse to the forefront of the city’s attention.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Dozens of people were clapping to the beat as the drums and bass guitar were blasting throughout the Ted Mann Concert Hall on the University of Minnesota campus on Wednesday night. But what else did you expect from a celebration honoring Minnesota’s very own Prince? …To celebrate his contribution to the international music scene and to the state, the University of Minnesota honored him with the Doctor of Humane Letters, the highest honor that the school gives out.”

MPR News’ Matt Sepic writes: “Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Minneapolis man in connection with a Sunday morning crash that left three people dead. Authorities say Dayquan Hodge was driving a stolen vehicle when he sped away from state troopers who tried to pull him over. According to the criminal complaint, Hodge ran at least two red lights and drove 80 to 90 miles an hour before he T-boned a pickup truck at Cedar Avenue and east 35th Street. All three people in the pickup died at the scene.”

Mila Koumpilova of the Star Tribune reports, “Two University of St. Thomas law professors who signed separate letters in support of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court are now calling for an FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. A third says he continues to support the nomination ahead of a Thursday hearing with one of Kavanaugh’s accusers and believes lawmakers in the U.S. Senate should decide what comes next.”

Brian Bakst at MPR says, “Democratic U.S. Rep. Keithinvolving an ex-girlfriend, a claim that has become a big topic in his pursuit of Minnesota attorney general’s office. In a statement first issued to Buzzfeed News , Ellison said the allegations have lingered too long ‘and remain unsubstantiated.’ ‘I am taking this step now because I am innocent and eager to see this entire matter resolved,’ Ellison said in the statement released by his House office rather than his campaign.”

A Pioneer Press story says, “President Donald Trump will visit Rochester next Thursday, Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said Wednesday, Sept. 26. No additional details of Trump’s visit were immediately available. ‘For Minnesota Republicans, this is a dream come true,’ Carnahan said in a news release. ‘We are jumping through the roof with excitement to welcome our great and fearless leader, President Donald J. Trump, back to Minnesota next week.’”

A Duluth News Tribune story says, “Environmental and Native American activists have formally requested the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reconsider its decision to approve the Enbridge Line 3 replacement pipeline that is set to cross northern Minnesota. ‘In today’s filings, the Sierra Club, Youth Climate Intervenors, Friends of the Headwaters, and Honor the Earth argue that the PUC was wrong to grant a Certificate of Need for Line 3 because the harm to society would outweigh the benefits, and Enbridge didn’t prove the pipeline was needed’, the Sierra Club said in a news release on Tuesday. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the state Department of Commerce also filed for reconsideration.”

A Paul Walsh Strib story says, “A fight between two men inside a Cub Foods in Minneapolis ended with one of them dead in the parking lot and the other in jail, authorities said Wednesday. The clash at the Cub in the 2800 block of 26th Avenue S. drew officers to the scene about 11 p.m. Tuesday, where they found one of the men down outside the store, police said. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died, police added. Emergency audio dispatch revealed that the man was unconscious at the scene and ‘bleeding from the head pretty badly’. Officers quickly located the other man, a longtime felon with a rape conviction and dozens of other convictions on his record, at a home nearby and arrested him.”

Howie Sinker of the Strib goes there. “Usually, when things are going badly in Minnesota sports, there’s something that passes for a silver lining. The Lynx have filled that role frequently since they started winning championships in 2011, and other teams have stepped up their games at times to give us a break. … Right now, though, what is there to feel good about? That feeling may be all the more acute because of the thrills and surprises that were part of 2017-18.”