Minneapolis council delays vote on homeless encampment

A decision … to decide later. The Star Tribune reports: “The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Friday to delay a decision until next week on the site to relocate the Hiawatha homeless encampment, in the face of community opposition to the city staff’s recommended site. … The decision to postpone the choice until Sept. 26 came over the opposition of Mayor Jacob Frey, who cited the urgency of finding better temporary housing for dozens of people living in tents along Hiawatha and Franklin avenues.”

Good to see we’re getting our immigration-law enforcement priorities right. The Minnesota Daily’s Chuying Xie reports: “A recent change in federal policy has left some University of Minnesota international students scrambling at the start of the school year. … The policy on ‘Accrual of Unlawful Presence,’ which went into effect in August, impacts how the federal government manages unlawful presence of international students with student visas. Unlawful presence occurs when someone has violated the terms of their visa — invalidating it, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. … Marissa Hill-Dongre, director of the University’s Immigration Response Team, said the new policy is less accommodating to international students.”

The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw reports: “A boardroom battle is rattling Woodbury’s oldest arts organization. …, saying that the board and its president, Jeriann Jevning-Jones, have mismanaged the nonprofit. … They allege that the board hired Jevning-Jones’ family members as employees and asked prospective board members to sign a loyalty pledge. They charge that she conducted a purge of longtime volunteers — at one point changing the locks so that they could not enter a building.”

Ouch. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Kennedy reports: “Regis Corp. cut as many as 75 workers at its corporate headquarters in Edina this week, according to people affected by the move. … The hair salon company has been undergoing an aggressive restructuring that is focused on the growth of its franchise platform since it hired Hugh Sawyer as president and CEO in April 2017. … Regis declined to comment beyond saying that its conversations with employees are confidential.”

In other news…

