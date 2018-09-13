Minneapolis leaders outline plan to relocate residents of homeless encampment

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “Minneapolis city leaders want to relocate hundreds of people living at a large and growing homeless encampment in south Minneapolis to one or more provisional shelters with medical and social services by early October. Several sites in the city are under consideration to hold the emergency shelters. … The temporary shelters would provide security and protect residents from the elements while a coalition of city, county and American Indian agencies continue efforts to find them permanent housing.”

The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “The number of Minnesotans without health insurance climbed by 17,563 last year, driving up the uninsured rate to 4.4 percent, but the state continues to have one of the best rates of overall medical coverage in the nation. Altogether, 242,509 Minnesotans lacked health insurance in 2017, with black and Hispanic residents having the largest uninsured rates at 17 percent, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

Kristen Leigh Painter of the Strib says, “Aer Lingus,next summer. The daily flight to Ireland’s capital city marks the sixth nonstop European destination from MSP and gives area travelers a new, and possibly more affordable, way across the Atlantic Ocean. … Tickets will go on sale later this month with the cheapest fare class beginning at $759, Aer Lingus said Wednesday. But an online search of the airline’s flights reveals much lower round-trip prices — less than $400 round-trip — from Dublin to Chicago, the nearest market to MSP that Aer Lingus currently serves.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, John Lundy and Brooks Johnson say, “Location matters, we’re told, and it can even play a role in how long we can expect to live. Health policy leaders in Duluth long have called attention to disparities in life expectancies in Duluth neighborhoods — 11 years less Lincoln Park and Central Hillside neighborhoods than in more affluent eastern neighborhoods. But new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fine tunes those numbers to much narrower geographic districts known as Census tracts. The results largely confirm what already was known, but show even greater disparities — Duluth residents can expect to live 66 to 90 years depending on where they were born.”

At MPR, Riham Feshir says, “Defense attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor are arguing that the prosecution failed to disclose his full work history and training records and that they are relying on ‘racially questionable’ psychological test results to support the charges against him. … The defense also said the state took snippets from Noor’s training records that made him appear to be unfit for duty, when the detailed records show no concerns by his supervisors.”

At City Pages, we have Jay Boller writing, “Now’s your chance to live the island lifestyle, just 30 minutes from the heart of Minneapolis. Featuring 21.6 acres of land with 4,000 feet of shoreline, Lake Minnetonka’s Spray Island hit the market on Monday for $2.75 million. That price tag includes: a five-bedroom main home built in 1972, plus a guest house, a bunk house, and a dock/beach house. ‘Could be a family compound, business retreat, or use your imagination,’ reads the property listing for 4800 Spray Island, Shorewood. ‘This is a rare opportunity on Lake Minnetonka, yet you feel you could be miles away.’”

From a Forum News Service story: “A St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver late Tuesday, Sept. 11, an act a preliminary investigation shows may have been intentional. Nobody was injured and the 25-year-old Saginaw man was booked for DWI into the county jail, a sheriff’s office news release said on Wednesday. … The collision occurred about 20 miles west of Duluth. As the driver, Cody Joyal, failed to correct, the sergeant stopped his car, went into reverse and took evasive maneuvers, including activating the emergency lights. Despite his efforts, the sergeant’s car was struck head-on by the vehicle driven by Joyal. Damage to both vehicles was light. … Joyal was highly intoxicated.”

For the Strib, La Velle E. Neal III writes: “Joe Mauer knows he has a decision to make: either return for a 16th season or end a well-decorated career in which he has become a local icon and one of the best Twins of all-time. And that decision will not come during the next road trip, or the last homestand or immediately following the end of the season. Mauer, 35, made it clear Wednesday that he will take his time after the season to consider a multitude of factors before deciding if he will continue playing in 2019.”