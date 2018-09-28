Petition seeks to block citywide trash collection in St. Paul

Fired up about trash. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The city of St. Paul has almost finished rolling out 73,000 new trash carts, but organized residential trash collection — which is scheduled to begin Monday — may be facing its greatest challenge yet. … Residents opposed to St. Paul’s contract with a consortium of private haulers on Thursday submitted the first of two petitions, this one with more than 5,800 signatures, to the Ramsey County Elections office on Plato Boulevard. … The petition, calling for a public referendum, seeks to block one of the key city ordinances that authorized the new citywide residential trash hauling system that is scheduled to go into effect Monday for homes of one to four units.”

The Southwest Journal’s Dylan Thomas reports: “The Metropolitan Council has for a second time… Met Council Chair Alene Tchourumoff announced the decision in a Sept. 26 letter to the local elected officials who serve on the project’s Corridor Management Committee. The council in July requested a 60-day extension on the bids that would have kept them on the table until Sept. 30. Now, it’s asking for an additional 45 days to make a decision on which of the two bidders will win the contract.”

Use what you got. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “Just blocks from Duluth’s ore docks, where train cars sat full of iron ore pellets, crews in Lincoln Park on Thursday were using waste left behind in the production of pellets like those to fill a pothole. … The project, a partnership between the city of Duluth and University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute, takes taconite tailings, the leftover rock that would otherwise sit in tailings ponds, and use them to fill potholes. If the patch holds up, the mixture could be used more and more as an alternative to typical asphalt patches.”

Whatever you’re into. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar writes: “All that’s left of the Hanes briefs Eric and Amanda Volsen buried in one of their fields this summer is the waistband. … They’ve joined several southern Minnesota farmers who have found one creative way to test how healthy their soil is: In July, they dug holes in their corn and soybean fields, dropped in pairs of cotton underwear, and checked back a couple months later to see how well the briefs decomposed. … The Volsens, who grow corn and soybeans near Walters, Minn., proudly plastered the underwear remains to a bright yellow board with a Plexiglass cover and labeled it with the type of farming practices they used on the field it was buried in: no-till for five years.”

In other news…

It’s a must-try: ““What’s Football Pizza?” Como fave celebrates 10 years of deliciousness” [Minnesota Daily]

Options are a good thing: “There are 3 (!) brand-new vegan restaurants to check out in Minneapolis” [City Pages]

Polaris-made: “A Miami police Batmobile? Not quite, but it’s here to ‘break down barriers’” [SunSentinel]

CUTE: “Sloth baby born at Minnesota Zoo” [KMSP]