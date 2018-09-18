Poll shows Minnesotans split over Kavanaugh

At MPR, Briana Bierschbach and Brian Bakst say, “Even before sexual assault allegations surfaced against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend, Minnesotans were closely split on whether he should be confirmed to the nation’s highest court. An MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll of 800 likely voters showed 40 percent supported his lifetime appointment, while 39 percent were opposed. The remaining 21 percent of voters were undecided about Kavanaugh, a circuit judge on the United States Court of Appeals. The responses demonstrate the stark political division over President Donald Trump’s latest nominee. Republicans in the poll professed near-universal support for his pick, while three quarters of Democrats opposed Kavanaugh. Independents who were polled were split.”

Strib editorial says , “. Ford was affected enough by the alleged incident throughout her life to discuss it with her husband and a therapist. Kavanaugh, for his part, issued a statement on Monday calling Ford’s claims ‘a completely false allegation.’ Someone in this scenario is lying, and the Judiciary Committee now has the unenviable but critical task of determining the truth. The Star Tribune Editorial Board already has rendered judgment on Kavanaugh’s nomination, rejecting it in large measure because of his overly expansive — and largely unexplained — views of presidential power.”

MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “Minnesota has confirmed a third case of measles in the last six weeks. It’s a worrisome trend for state health officials, who are urging people to get vaccines in order to prevent an outbreak like the one that happened last year. ‘All three cases have been associated with travel,’ said Cynthia Kenyon, the supervisor for the vaccine-preventable disease surveillance unit at the Minnesota Department of Health.’ The most recent measles case was in a 2-year-old Ramsey County child who recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, according to the state health department.”

Stribber Karen Zamora says, “State authorities have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of a Chanhassen teen and turned the case over to the Carver County attorney’s office for consideration of charges. Sheriff’s deputies shot Archer Amorosi, 16, several times after a brief standoff outside his family’s home July 13. A preliminary Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) report said he had a handgun-style BB gun and hatchet and had refused repeated orders to leave the house.

Tim Nelson of MPR says, “About 100 people marched through downtown St. Paul on Monday afternoon urging city leaders to carefully consider what goes into a $15-an-hour wage initiative, many of them restaurant servers who say a proposed wage ordinance should include an exemption for people that work for tips. … A similar debate played out in Minneapolis, where the City Council ultimately decided against counting tips, arguing it was the fairest option. Supporters of that idea were also at St. Paul City Hall on Monday, saying tips are too inconsistent, too subjective to scheduling and other workplace factors, and subject to gender and other inequities.”

A Paul Walsh story for the Strib says, “Jurors deliberated for a few hours before convicting a University of Minnesota professor of falsifying the value of his retirement nest egg in an attempt to cheat his former wife out of her share. Massoud Amin, 57, was convicted Friday of one count of attempted theft by swindle over $35,000 and two counts of aggravated forgery. The jurors found several of what the law calls ‘aggravating factors’ in the case that opens the way for prosecutors to seek a sentence harsher than what state guidelines recommend, including multiple incidents of theft by swindle over a long period of time and potential losses of more than $100,000.”

Says Courtney Cronin for ESPN, “The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with kicker Daniel Carlson on Monday, one day after he went 0-for-3 on field goals against Green Bay. Minnesota is replacing the rookie with veteran kicker Dan Bailey, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”

At KMSP-TV Christina Palladino says, “If you ever wanted to own a town, now is your chance in rural Isanti County, Minnesota. Nestled between St. Francis and Zimmerman, the small town of Crown is looking for a new owner. There are only a handful of buildings and homes in Crown, and it’s actually unincorporated. … [Sarah] Lantto and her family have lived in the heart of downtown for seven years. She said they moved out there for that small town feel and hope it stays that way, but wouldn’t mind a few extra businesses moving in. ‘I think a coffee shop would be great; that would be my thing. I always thought it would be great to have a coffee shop really close by’, she said.”