Report details sexual assault allegation by U student against Chinese billionaire

A lot more on this story than was previously reported. REUTERS’ Koh Gui Qing and Lawrence Delevingne report: “With the Chinese billionaire Richard Liu at her Minneapolis area apartment, a 21-year-old University of Minnesota student sent a WeChat message to a friend in the middle of the night. She wrote that Liu had forced her to have sex with him. … ‘I was not willing,’ she wrote in Chinese on the messaging application around 2 a.m. on August 31. ‘Tomorrow I will think of a way to escape,’ she wrote, as she begged the friend not to call police. … ‘He will suppress it,’ she wrote, referring to Liu. ‘You underestimate his power.’”

MPR follows up on its bombshell from last Friday. MPR’s Brian Bakst and Briana Bierschbach report: “Republican state Rep. Jim Knoblach abruptly ended his campaign for re-election on Friday, a decision that will not only shake up the battle for control of the House next year, but could also reshape who helms powerful committees in St. Paul. … Knoblach, an eight-term representative from St. Cloud, ended his campaign hours after his attorney spoke with MPR News about a forthcoming story about his daughter, who said he inappropriately touched her for years. He denies the allegations, but in a statement said he was dropping out because he didn’t want to put his family through six weeks of extreme scrutiny and stress in the campaign.”

The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “For years, St. Paul residents have complained that the city does not plow alleys, even after major snowstorms. …… It’s a tougher nut to crack than one might assume.”

If you’re gonna build a hotel, better make it a luxury hotel. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “After years of delays and months of speculation, developers have decided to build a mixed-use project that includes a hotel, office space and condos on the former site of the Nicollet Hotel in downtown Minneapolis. … Developer United Properties and partner JMI Realty Inc. plan to submit a land use application to the city this week that shows their intentions to construct what has been called the Gateway development on the vacant site, United Properties spokeswoman Sheila Thelemann said Monday. … While not a lot of other details were provided, the plan includes a ‘luxury hotel,’ a piece that has been up in the air as United Properties leaders wavered in recent months on its financial viability due to a softening Twin Cities hotel market.”

In other news…

