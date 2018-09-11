School-bus driver shortage has districts scrambling

As far as excuses for being late to class go, this one seems pretty rock-solid. MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports: “A shortage of school bus drivers has busing companies and school administrators scrambling to get students where they need to be. … Tom Burr is one of those scrambling administrators. He’s in charge of transportation for the St. Paul school district — and he seems remarkably composed considering the workplace challenges he faces every weekday at the crack of dawn. … ‘For instance, Friday we received a call from one of our contractors saying that they were three drivers short. This was at 6:15,’ he said. ‘We’re struggling trying to get everybody to where they want to go on time.’ ”

Not forgetting. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak on 9/11 remembrances in Minnesota: “Gatherings and services are planned Tuesday in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York. … A group of Minnesotans called Our Ground Zero honored the victims and first responders killed 17 years ago by placing flags at the Stagecoach Bridge near Woodbury. … Additionally, Gov. Mark Dayton ordered flags be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday. Dayton proclaimed Tuesday ‘Patriot Day and A Day of Service and Remembrance’ out of respect for the victims. Dayton encouraged Minnesotans to observe a national moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. CT (8:45 EDT) — the time the first plane crashed.”

The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “Using the hashtag #Pete4Jobs, Pete Stauber tweeted about the economy on Monday. His campaign also issued a new weekly newsletter documenting Stauber’s travels. And within the past few days, Stauber’s camp released a 5-minute YouTube video of campaign highlights. …… The campaign did not respond to the News Tribune’s latest inquiries on Monday. The county said last week through a spokesperson it would not pursue the issue further, concluding it reviewed the emails and was satisfied that no further actions were warranted. St. Louis County policy prohibits officials from using government equipment on a political campaign.”

New York Times food writer Kim Severson checks in from Wayzata with a profile of Andrew Zimmern. She writes: “On a warm August evening at an outdoor charity rock concert not far from Minneapolis, restlessness overtook Andrew Zimmern. … So he pushed through a cloud of cigar smoke, dodged a waiter handing out tuna tartare on edible spoons and charmed his way past a guard at the backstage fence. Somehow, he ended up on stage with Cheap Trick, screaming the group’s 1978 hit ‘Surrender’ into a microphone, a Hamer ‘Gonna Raise Hell’ Explorer guitar slung over his shoulder. … His deep need to stay in motion is apparent whether you’re a fan of his long-running Travel Channel show ‘Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern,’ one of his two million followers on Twitter and Instagram, or just a reporter along for the ride.”

In other news…

Men, do better: “Investigators warn of ‘creepshots’ at stores” [KARE]

Welcome paint job: “Fence mural in NE Minneapolis serves as canvas for inspiration after recovery” [KMSP]

Unwelcome paint job: “Red Wing council votes to end graffiti on side of bluff” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Mostly training for hikes: “Why are people going uphill at Bloomington’s Hyland Hills Ski Area all summer long?” [Star Tribune]

Which, maybe reconsider? “Twin Cities man ‘severely’ mauled in encounter with 2 bears in Wyoming” [Star Tribune]

A real plié to the rear of management: “Entire St. Paul Ballet troupe follows fired artistic director to new company” [Star Tribune]

Impressive play: “Video of blooper-turned-touchdown by Minnesota high school team makes national splash” [Pioneer Press]

Just impressive: “Sepak takraw courts bring popular SE Asian sport to St. Paul parks” [MPR]

Article featuring Minneapolis’ own former-Sears/current-Midtown-Global-Market: “Ghost Plants: Reusing Huge Abandoned Sears Buildings Across Urban America” [99 Percent Invisible]