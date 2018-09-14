Search for Kaler replacement begins at U

Dust off that résumé. The Star Tribune’s Mila Koumpilova reports: “The search for a new University of Minnesota president is kicking into gear. … The U’s governing Board of Regents is meeting Friday and is slated to approve a group of faculty, staff, students, regents and others that will help recruit and vet candidates alongside a search firm the university hired this summer. … The U also announced it will host six forums later in September to get input from its five campuses on the qualities students, employees and others want to see in a new top leader. … Kaler, who took over the university’s top job in 2011, announced this summer he would step down next July.”

Working both sides. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jeff Kiger writes: “Mayo Clinic is joining forces with Minnesota’s insurance giant Medica to offer health insurance nationally. … Customers will have access to Mayo Clinic’s care for serious conditions and illnesses, though local health care centers will provide the bulk of the services. … Medica has long worked with Mayo Clinic as an insurance network partner. Medica also purchased Mayo Clinic’s MMSI, Inc., health services business in 2017. MMSI, which does business as Mayo Clinic Health Solutions, will transition to Medica’s technology platform in 2019.”

The Star Tribune’s Jeff Strickler writes: “If the squirrels seem happier than usual these days, it’s because this has been a bumper year for acorns. … We’re not talking about just a few extra of the hard, woody capsules.A large, healthy oak tree can produce as many as 10,000 acorns, so it’s clear why there’s a lot of those kernels piling up on lawns and sidewalks.”

Off target. The Washington Post’s Nora Krug reports (via the Pioneer Press): “Target has come under fire from publishers and authors for bleeping out some words – including ‘Nazis,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘queer’ and ‘bondage’ – from the descriptions of a variety of books on its website. … Among the titles whose blurbs were scrubbed by the company’s automated process are ‘Trans: A Quick and Quirky Account of Gender Variability,’ by Jack Halberstam, ‘Double Cross: The True Story of D-Day Spies’ by Ben Macintyre and ‘No Property in Man: Slavery and Antislavery at the Nation’s Founding,’ by Sean Wilentz. … The word ‘stripper’ was bleeped out of the description of Roxane Gay’s book ‘Difficult Women.’”

Good luck: “A pay-what-you-can restaurant is coming to south Minneapolis” [City Pages]



Cereal offender: “Central Minn. elevator closes after GM allegedly spends over $2 million for hunting safaris, taxidermy” [Fargo Forum]

These stories come up way more frequently than you’d think: “Knock-off Barbie dolls seized at border” [Duluth News Tribune]

FINALLY: “University of Minnesota sets ceremony to award honorary degree to Prince” [MPR]

Also in Prince: “Who should play Prince in the Prince biopic? [POLL]” [City Pages]

Ring bear: “Bear photobombs couple’s wedding photos in the best possible way” [Mashable]

R.I.P.: “Former 400 Bar co-owner Tom Sullivan dies at 62” [Star Tribune]

Your weekly traffic update: “I-35W in Minneapolis won’t be closed all weekend, but part of the Blue Line will” [Star Tribune]