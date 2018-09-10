Smith embraces past work at Planned Parenthood in Senate campaign

Sen. Tina Smith speaking during Friday's press conference outside the federal courthouse in St. Paul as Dr. Sarah Traxler, left, and President and CEO of PPMNS Sarah Stoesz, at right, look on.

Not like this wasn’t going to come up either way. MPR’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Sen. Tina Smith isn’t running away from her time working for the nation’s largest abortion provider — she’s embracing it. … ‘I am here as a United States senator,’ the Democrat said Friday, standing in front of the federal courthouse in St. Paul. ‘But I am also here as a woman who has been a volunteer and an executive at Planned Parenthood.’ … Smith stood alongside officials and volunteers for Planned Parenthood at a press conference to push back on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick to serve on the United States Supreme Court. ‘The stakes are high,’ she continued. ‘President Trump believes he can count on Judge Kavanaugh to be that decisive fifth vote to overturn Roe [v. Wade].’ ”

The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: “From his office chair, City Administrator Tom McCarty can glance around the room and spot several logos for Stillwater — all of them different. … There’s a city emblem on a framed mission statement from 1995, and then a different symbol on the city letterhead, which is not the same as the logo emblazoned on the fire department’s vehicles. …

Free lunch. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick reports: “Minnesota officials have come up with a plan to continue trying to fix and upgrade the state’s beleaguered computer system for vehicle license plates and tabs. … They’re hoping to tap into funds slated for enhancements to a new computer system for Real ID driver’s licenses, which are being rolled out next month. … The likely solution floated this week to state lawmakers aims to keep improving MNLARS — the now-$100-million-plus computer system that was rolled out more than a year ago and has never worked as it was supposed to — through February by diverting $5.5 million from the Real ID track.”

This debate goes ’round and ’round. MPR’s Mark Steil reports: “The most powerful wind turbines ever seen in the state could soon be built in southwest Minnesota. The state needs to approve the proposed wind farm. The industry is ramping up turbine size in the name of efficiency, but the skyscraper-sized machines are also attracting more public opposition. … Locals love the gentle lapping of waves against the rocky shore of Lake Cochrane in eastern South Dakota. It’s less than a mile from the Minnesota border. But some residents, including Ron Ruud, see plans for a large wind farm just across the border in Minnesota as a threat to their serenity.”

In other news…

Where’s the real Iron Range? “MN08: Entire Crosby-Ironton area terribly mistaken about being Iron Rangers” [Bluestem Prairie]

Moving down the street: “After decade-long run, Salty Tart bakery leaving Midtown Global Market” [Star Tribune]

Grilled cheese-themed: “Minneapolis restaurant opens with all formerly incarcerated employees” [KMSP]

You’ve got to be kidding: “Police ‘Investigoating’ After Goat Seen Wandering Around Inver Grove Heights” [WCCO]

Twin Cities get a nod: “Where to live to avoid natural disasters, according to climatologists” [Business Insider]

Take note: “Heads-up: I-94 closing overnight Monday in Minneapolis” [MPR]