Stolen ruby slippers recovered

Obviously we could make some kind of Wizard of Oz reference here, but it would be too easy. The Star Tribune’s Hannah Covington reports: “The thief left behind bits of broken glass and a single red sequin on the floor. … So began a 13-year-old mystery filled with wild tips and offers of lavish rewards in the hunt for two ruby slippers snatched from a museum in Judy Garland’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minn. … Now homecoming heel clicks are ahead: Investigators have found the stolen slippers, bringing closure to an Oz-sized search for the most famous pair of shoes in movie history.”

This sounds really bad. The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino reports: “St. Paul police are investigating a severe beating that occurred outside the Minnesota State Fair just after midnight Friday that left a man in critical condition. … According to the man’s brother, the victim is 48-year-old Mike Donnelly of Little Canada. … Randy Donnelly said he was with his brother and a friend at the Fair on Friday night but left early since he had to work the next morning. … He said he offered to give Mike and the friend a ride home, but they said they were going to stay a bit later and catch an Uber home.”

Michael Corkery writes: “Malls are being hollowed out. Shops are closing by the thousands. Retailers are going bankrupt. … But it may be too early to declare the death of retail. Americans have started shopping more — in stores. … From the garden section at Walmart to the diamond counters at Tiffany & Company,… The strong revenues start with a roaring economy and an optimistic consumer. With more cash in their wallets from the tax cuts, Americans have been spending more.”

Not taking our water for granted. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Far below the soil in central Minnesota’s Bonanza Valley lies the groundwater that has helped make this sandy plain live up to its name, with endless rows of corn and scattered dairy farms. … The region, which stretches northwest from Paynesville in central Minnesota almost to Alexandria, is one of three areas in Minnesota where growing demand for water is a concern — and where the state’s Department of Natural Resources is taking steps to better manage its use. … Researchers have been collecting extensive data in the Bonanza Valley to track the area’s groundwater supply, so they can make sure there’s plenty available for future generations.”

In other news…

