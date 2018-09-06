Trump administration lifts stay on minerals exploration near Boundary Waters

Trump doesn’t really seem like the outdoorsy type, does he? … The Star Tribune’s Josephine Marcotty reports: “The mining industry won a major victory in Minnesota Thursday, when the federal government lifted a controversial stay on minerals exploration in the area just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. … The decision opens hundreds of thousands of acres of federal forestlands in northern Minnesota to mining companies looking for copper, nickel and other metals — a step fiercely opposed by environmental advocates. … It is the second time the Trump administration has reversed a decision made under President Barack Obama to consider exceptional protections for the BWCA and the ecologically sensitive region from the potential impacts of industrial mining.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic with the latest from the trial of officer Mohamed Noor: “Prosecutors are pointing to past incidents involving former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in their effort to quash the dismissal of murder and manslaughter charges against him. … In court documents, prosecutors point to several ‘prior acts of recklessness and indifference as a police officer’ that they argue prove Noor’s ‘state of mind at the time’ he shot Ruszczyk. … On May 18, 2017, about two months before her death, Noor and another officer pulled over a driver on 24th Avenue South near Blaisdell Avenue for a suspected traffic violation. Citing squad car video, prosecutors say Noor approached the driver’s side of the car, and ‘the first thing he did was point his gun at the driver’s head.’ … Neither Noor nor his partner wrote a report or offered any justification for the display of force, and merely ticketed the driver for failing to signal.”

The AP reports (via WCCO): “President Donald Trump has approved… The declaration announced late Wednesday, which was requested by Gov. Mark Dayton, makes funding available to state, local and tribal governments and certain nonprofits for emergency work, repair or replacement of damaged facilities, and reducing risks from natural hazards. … The declaration covers 27 counties and three Indian reservations statewide. ”

Trump in Fargo tomorrow. The Fargo Forum’s Helmut Schmidt reports: “Mayor Tim Mahoney said the city is looking into how it can recoup some of the expected costs for this Friday’s visit by President Donald Trump to Fargo for a fundraiser for Kevin Cramer’s Senate campaign. … Mahoney said the total bill should not be nearly as high as the price tag for the late June campaign rally at Scheels Arena where Trump spoke. … ’It’s not going to have as many people in attendance,’ Mahoney said. ‘The assumption is it’s going to be cheaper than last time.’ ”

In other news…

(Head) stone cold: “1850s-era cemetery entry vandalized along Lake Street” [Star Tribune]

Apparently there’s an app for that: “Man uses smart phone app to steal Tesla from Mall of America” [KMSP]

Good for him but this headline feels a bit over-driven: “Minneapolis DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip Is Carrying on Prince’s Style Legacy” [Vogue]

A true cultural touchstone: “The St. Paul-based inventor of Go-Gurt tells the dramatic story of his totally tubular idea” [City Pages]